This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 8.
A Harris’s sparrow was discovered at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Oct. 20, and was last reported there on Nov. 3, but may still be present.
A northern shrike was seen at Pack Monadnock on Nov. 7.
Three sandhill cranes were seen along Plains Road in Monroe on Nov. 3.
A cattle egret was seen in fields at Runnymede Farm in North Hampton on Nov. 3. The previously reported flock of 19 has not been relocated.
A late-migrating snowy egret was seen in Hampton Harbor on Nov. 7, and three lingering great egrets were seen in Hampton Marsh on the 8th.
A flock of 115 brant were seen flying overhead in Hanover, and 22 were seen flying over Pack Monadnock, all on Nov. 2.
A redhead was seen from Osprey Cove on Great Bay in Greenland on Nov. 6, and a long-tailed duck was seen from Adams Point on Great Bay in Durham on the 7th.
A red-breasted merganser was seen at Surry Mountain Lake on Nov. 5, and one was seen with a horned grebe at Long Pond in Concord on the 6th.
Three ruddy ducks were seen on Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton on Nov. 4.
A double-crested cormorant was seen at Pontook Reservoir in Dummer on Nov. 2.
Two soras were reported from World End Pond in Salem on Nov. 2.
A pomarine jaeger was seen offshore at Jeffery’s Ledge on Nov. 2.
A razorbill was seen on the coast in Rye on Nov. 6, and a laughing gull was seen there on the 4th.
A red knot was seen in Hampton Harbor on Nov. 7.
A Baird’s sandpiper was seen at Rye Harbor State Park on Nov. 5.
A semipalmated sandpiper was seen at Eel Pond in Rye, and one was seen at Sawyer’s Beach in Rye, both during the past week.
Eleven lesser yellowlegs were seen at Hampton Marsh on Nov. 2.
A white-winged crossbill and two red crossbills were reported from Pack Monadnock during the past week.
Two flocks of snow buntings totaling at least 200 birds were seen on Mount Moosilauke in Benton on Nov. 7.
Two black vultures were seen near Thirty Pines in Penacook on Nov. 7.
Two golden eagles were seen on Nov. 3; one was seen on the 6th; and one was seen on the 7th, all from Pack Monadnock.
An osprey was seen at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton on Nov. 6, and one was seen at Turkey Pond in Concord on the 5th.
A northern harrier was seen in the fields near Fitch’s Corner Farmstand on North River Road in Milford on Nov. 3.
Hawk migration is still under way and observers have already counted 9,457 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters. Now is a good time to watch for migrating golden eagles.
Lingering migrants reported during the past week include: American kestrel, eastern phoebe, blue-headed vireo, red-eyed vireo, yellow-bellied sapsucker, marsh wren, gray catbird, Swainson’s thrush, Lincoln’s sparrow, chipping sparrow, field sparrow, vesper sparrow, Savannah sparrow, indigo bunting, Nashville warbler, common yellowthroat, black-throated green warbler, blackpoll warbler, palm warbler, and pine warbler.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.