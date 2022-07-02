This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 27.
Two American oystercatchers, an Atlantic puffin, and two Arctic terns were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A female King Eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22, continued to be seen during the past week, and was last reported on June 25.
A blue-winged teal was seen along Weatherby Road in Charlestown, and a female green-winged teal was seen with five ducklings at Localizer Drive at Mount Washington Regional Airport in Whitefield, all on June 20.
A great egret was seen at Ash Brook wetland in Keene on June 22.
Three Mississippi kites were seen in Stratham, and one was seen in Durham, all during the past week.
A black vulture was seen from Pack Monadnock on June 22.
A merlin was seen in Berlin on June 19.
A pair of orchard orioles continues to be seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill, and was last reported on June 25.
Three red crossbills were reported from Hanover on June 25.
Two Philadelphia vireos were seen in Dixville on June 21, and one was seen at the Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch in the White Mountain National Forest on the 22nd.
A spruce grouse was seen on the Moat Mountain trail in the White Mountain National Forest in Albany on June 22.
Several Bicknell’s thrushes and fox sparrows were reported from the White Mountains during the past week.
At least 80 chimney swifts were reported from downtown Laconia on June 22.
A pair of American kestrels was discovered nesting in a building in downtown Concord on June 23.