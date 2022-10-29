This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 24.
Two cattle egrets were seen in Stratham, and one was seen in Rochester, all on Oct. 18; and one was seen at Raynes Farm in Exeter on several days during the past week, and was last reported on the 23rd.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was photographed at the Shrine of Our Lady La Sallete in Enfield on Oct. 21.
Two sandhill cranes were seen east of Route 156 and south of Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham on Oct. 22.
A white-eyed vireo was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 23 and 24.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at the Bellamy River Wildlife Management Area in Dover on Oct. 21; one was seen at the Oyster River Forest in Durham on the 22nd; and one was seen at a private residence in Sandwich on the 23rd.
A yellow-breasted chat was photographed at the Thorne Pond Conservation Area in Bartlett on Oct. 22.
A clay-colored sparrow was photographed at the Amoskeag Fishways in Manchester on Oct. 23, and one was photographed at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on the 18th.
Two dickcissels were seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on Oct. 23; one was seen at Newington Road in Greenland on the 23rd; one was seen at the Bellamy River Wildlife Management Area in Dover on the 20th; and two were seen at the Great Bay Farm in Greenland on the 18th.
An American golden-plover was seen at Pease International Trade Port on Oct. 20.
A Hudsonian godwit was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 21.
A pectoral sandpiper was seen at the Groveton Wastewater Treatment on Oct. 22.
A least sandpiper was seen in Stratham on the 18th.
A dark morph snow goose was seen on the Androscoggin River in Berlin on Oct. 20. A possible cackling goose was seen on the Connecticut River at the Hinsdale Setbacks on Oct. 24.
A possible blue-winged teal was seen from the West Massabesic Rockingham Trail in Manchester on Oct. 24.
Two common eider were seen at the Baker Floodwater Reservoir at the Hildreth dam in Warren on Oct. 18, and three were seen at the First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg on the 18th. These are uncommon inland sightings.
A yellow-billed cuckoo was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 23, and one was seen in Sandwich on the 21st.
Two red crossbills were reported from the Harris Center in Hancock on Oct 23, and one was reported from Pack Monadnock on the 20th.
A Bonaparte’s gull was seen in Meredith Bay on Oct. 21.
An evening grosbeak was reported from Strafford on Oct. 22; one was reported from Ossipee on the 22nd; and one was reported from Penacook on the 23rd.
A possible late-sighting of a chimney swift was reported from the Town Docks off of Route 109 in Wolfeboro on Oct. 21.
Migrants are on the move and there have been several reports during the past week of: yellow-bellied sapsucker, barn swallow, red-eyed vireo, house wren, ovenbird, bay-breasted warbler, magnolia warbler, Nashville warbler, northern parula, pine warbler, common yellowthroat, rose-breasted grosbeak, gray catbird, fox sparrow, bobolink, and indigo bunting.
Hawk migration observation is continuing and observers have counted over 11,638 raptors (mainly broad-winged hawks and sharp-shinned hawks) from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory since August. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen at Mud Pond in Jefferson on Oct. 21.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.