This is New Hampshire Audubon's Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 11.
During the Corona virus outbreak NH Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding
safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state
and federal authorities.
A TOWNSEND’S WARBLER that was first reported at birdfeeders in Derry on
December 30th, continues to be seen there, and was last reported on January
11th.
A SAGE THRASHER continues to be seen along the trail at the north end of
the Hinsdale Setbacks along the Connecticut River, and was last reported on
January 10th.
A RED-HEADED WOODPECKER continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road
between #175 and #205 in Keene and was last reported on January 10th.
A CLAY-COLORED SPARROW was seen in Concord on January 5th.
4 LAPLAND LONGSPURS and several HORNED LARKS were seen in fields along Mace
Hill Road in North Haverhill on January 7th. A flock of at least 25 SNOW
BUNTINGS was seen at the Lancaster Wastewater Treatment Plant on January
10th.
Single NORTHERN SHRIKES were seen in Concord, Moultonborough, Milan, and
Pittsburg, all during the past week.
3 BARROW’S GOLDENEYES were seen on the Merrimack River in Manchester on
January 10th, and 1 was seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol on the 9th.
A REDHEAD was seen on the south side of Great Bay on January 6th.
A NORTHERN SHOVELER was seen in Portsmouth, and 1 was seen in Exeter, both
on January 10th. A GADWALL was seen at Widow Harris Brook in Salem on
January 10th.
A LESSER SCAUP was seen on Spofford Lake in Chesterfield on January 10th,
and a BLACK SCOTER was seen on the Androscoggin River in Gorham on January
6th.
A DOUBLE-CRESTED COMORANT was seen on Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford on
January 6th.
A GLAUCOUS GULL continues to be seen in Hampton Harbor and a LESSER
BLACK-BACKED GULL continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye.
About 500 BOHEMIAN WAXWINGS were seen in Gorham during the past week.
68 EVENING GROSBEAKS were reported from Jefferson on January 8th, and
smaller numbers were reported from scattered locations.
PINE GROSBEAK sightings during the past week included 24 in Somersworth, 30
in Concord, 22 in Epping, 20 in Nashua, 14 in Exeter, 12 in Rochester, 10
in Strafford, and 11 in Gilford. Smaller numbers were reported from
scattered locations.
WHITE-WINGED CROSSBILL sightings during the past week included 20 in
Greenfield, and 8 in Concord. RED CROSSBILL sightings during the past week
included 14 in Swanzey, and 12 in Hancock. Smaller numbers of both
CROSSBILL species were reported from scattered locations during the past
week.
Single HOARY REDPOLLS were seen in Errol, Pittsfield, Hinsdale, Hollis, and
New London, and there continue to be scattered sightings of COMMON REDPOLLS
from around the state, all during the past week.
37 TURKEY VULTURES were seen roosting together in Exeter on January 7th.
Birders on a boat trip out of Hampton reported: 48 DOVEKIES, 21 COMMON
MURRES, 7 RAZORBILLS, 3 ATLANTIC PUFFINS, 5 BLACK GUILLEMOTS, 7 NORTHERN
FULMARS, 83 BLACK-LEGGED KITTIWAKES, 3 ICELAND GULLS, a GLAUCOUS GULL, and
8 NORTHERN GANNETS, and a THICK-BILLED MURRE was seen along the coast in
North Hampton, all on January 8th.
Late-migrating species reported during the past week included; SEMIPALMATED
PLOVER, BLACK-BELLIED PLOVER, WILSON’S SNIPE, AMERICAN KESTREL, MERLIN.
RED-SHOULDERED HAWK, NORTHERN HARRIER, NORTHERN FLICKER, YELLOW-BELLIED
SAPSUCKER, WINTER WREN, HERMIT THRUSH, LINCOLN’S SPARROW, WHITE-CROWNED
SPARROW, FOX SPARROW, CHIPPING SPARROW, GRAY CATBIRD, RUSTY BLACKBIRD,
RED-WINGED BLACKBIRD, BROWN-HEADED COWBIRD, and FISH CROW.
New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert is sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank.
This message is also available by phone recording: call (603) 224-9909 and
press 4 as directed or ask to be transferred. If you have seen any
interesting birds recently, you can leave a message at the end of the
recording or send your sightings to the RBA via e-mail at:
birdsetc@nhaudubon.org. Please put either "bird sighting" or "Rare Bird
Alert" in the subject line and be sure to include your mailing address and
phone number. The RBA is also available on-line at the New Hampshire Audubon
web site, www.nhaudubon.org