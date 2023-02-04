This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 30.
A western tanager was found foraging on fruiting trees, shrubs, and vines along Ocean Road, west of Route 33, in Greenland on Dec. 17 and has continued to be seen there. It was last reported on Jan. 28. Park at McDonald’s and walk on the road. Please respect privacy.
A northern shrike was seen along Airport Road in Swanzey on Jan. 24.
A snowy owl was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Jan. 28, and a short-eared owl was reported from Seabrook Marsh on the 30th.
A rough-legged hawk was seen soaring over Wetherby Road in Charlestown on Jan. 24.
An Iceland gull was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Jan. 29.
A greater white-fronted goose was seen with a flock of Canada geese at 1 International Drive in Portsmouth on Jan. 28.
A female king eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park but sometimes even as far south as Rye Harbor State Park. It was last reported on Jan. 28.
A male Eurasian wigeon and a wood duck were seen on Great Bay from the Portsmouth Country Club in Greenland on Jan. 28.
Up to four Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen during the past week from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester and were last reported on Jan. 28. A hybrid cross between a male Barrow’s goldeneye and a male common goldeneye was also seen here on the 29th.
A northern shoveler was seen at Tuscan Village in Salem on Jan. 28.
A gadwall was seen in the Parsons Creek saltmarsh opposite Wallis Sands in Rye on Jan. 28.
A male northern pintail was seen from the NHTI boat launch in Concord on Jan. 30. A male northern pintail and a male green-winged teal were seen at the Suncook River Reservoir in Allenstown on Jan. 28.
A male bufflehead was seen behind the Washington Mill building on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Jan. 29.
An American wigeon was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Jan. 28.
Two lesser scaup were seen at Adam’s Point on Great Bay in Durham on Jan. 29, and one was seen on Lake Winnisquam in Belmont on the 28th.
A long-tailed duck was seen at Hinsdale Setbacks on Jan. 28.
Five horned grebes were seen on Newfound Lake on Jan. 28.
Two double-crested cormorants were seen on the coast during the past week.
Three black vultures were seen on Alder Street in Exeter on Jan. 27.
Two turkey vultures were seen in Dover on Jan. 26, and one was seen in Nashua on the 28th.
A Wilson’s snipe was seen at a private residence in Portsmouth on Jan. 28.
Three bohemian waxwings were seen in Goshen on Jan. 29.
A flock of five common redpolls was seen in Sunapee on Jan. 28, and six individual birds were reported from the coast on the 29th.
A flock of 14 pine grosbeaks was seen in Franconia on Jan. 29; a flock of 11 were seen in Plainfield on the 30th; and a flock of 15 was seen in Lebanon on the 30th.
A flock of 126 evening grosbeaks was seen in Jefferson on Jan. 29; a flock of 30 was seen in Claremont on the 28th; and a flock of 15 was seen in Gorham on the 29th.
A red crossbill was reported from Littleton on Jan. 24.
Several yellow-bellied sapsuckers and northern flickers were reported from multiple locations during the past week.
A Lapland longspur, 50 snow buntings, and 25 horned larks were reported from Hampton Beach State Park during the past week.
Two Lapland longspurs were seen with a flock of horned larks and snow buntings at Pinnacle Lane in Walpole on Jan. 27.
Two white-crowned sparrows were seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Jan. 28.
A fox sparrow was seen in Pittsfield on Jan. 29.
A chipping sparrow was seen in Penacook, and a swamp sparrow was reported from Hollis, both on Jan. 29.
Several Savannah sparrows were seen at Hampton Beach State Park during the past week, and one was seen in Pittsfield on Jan. 27.
A palm warbler was seen at Portsmouth City Park on Jan. 26.
Single pine warbler sightings were reported from Lyme, Hancock, Portsmouth, and Brookline during the past week.
A yellow-rumped warbler was reported from Durham on Jan. 29.
A ruby-crowned kinglet was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Jan. 29, and one was seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the 28th.
A gray catbird was seen in Claremont on Jan. 26, and one was reported from Greenland on the 28th.
Two rusty blackbirds were seen at Burley Farm in Epping on Jan. 30; one was seen along Jones Avenue in Portsmouth on Jan. 24; and one was seen in Manchester on the 25th.
A marsh wren was reported from the Hinsdale Setbacks on Jan. 28.
A Carolina wren and a song sparrow were seen in Gorham on Jan. 28.
Several winter wrens and hermit thrushes were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Ten fish crows were reported from Salem on Jan. 28; three were reported from Merrimack on the 27th; and two were reported from Hampton on the 23rd.
A birder on a research vessel to Jeffrey’s Ledge on Jan. 25 reported 15 dovekies, 11 common murres, an atlantic puffin, 142 Northern fulmars, and 12 black-legged kittiwakes.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.