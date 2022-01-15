This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 10.
A snowy owl was seen in coastal Seabrook and Hampton, and one was seen in coastal Rye, both on several days during the past week. A short-eared owl was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Jan. 4, and one was seen along Wentworth Hill Road in Center Sandwich on the 3rd.
A northern harrier was seen at Chickering Farm in Westmoreland on Jan. 8, and one was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on the 5th.
A lesser black-backed gull, and a hybrid between a herring gull and a great black-backed gull, were both seen at Eel Pond in Rye on Jan. 5. An Iceland gull and a female Barrow’s goldeneye were seen at Eel Pond on the 6th.
A glaucous gull was seen in Hampton Harbor during the past week.
Three dovekies, and two northern fulmars were seen offshore at Jeffrey’s Ledge on Jan. 4.
A snow goose was seen at Jackson’s Landing, and one was seen at Moore Fields on Route 155A, both in Durham during the past week.
Three Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Jan. 8, and a hybrid cross between a common goldeneye and a Barrow’s goldeneye was reported from there on the 4th.
A redhead was seen in the southwest part of Great Bay in Greenland on Jan. 4.
Two northern pintails were seen in wetlands adjacent to the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on Jan. 7, and an American wigeon continued to be seen at the Hinsdale bluffs on the Connecticut River during the past week.
A gadwall was seen again at Meadow Pond in Hampton during the past week.
A long-tailed duck was seen at the Arch Bridge on the Connecticut River in Walpole on Jan. 8, and two were seen from Leavitt Park on Lake Winnipesauke in Meredith on the 8th.
An American bittern was seen in Hampton Marsh on Jan. 6.
A Lapland longspur was seen at Krif Road in Keene on Jan. 8, and one was reported from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on the 9th.
Sixty snow buntings, and 31 horned larks were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Jan. 6, and 40 horned larks were seen along Chickering Road in Westmoreland on Jan. 8.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at a private residence on Noyes Street in Concord on Jan. 7.
A dickcissel was seen at a private residence in Raymond on Jan. 7.
An orange-crowned warbler, a prairie warbler, and a yellow-rumped warbler continued to be seen at the Hampton Wastewater Treatment Plant during the past week and were last reported on Jan. 8.
A pine warbler was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and a yellow-rumped warbler was seen in Mont Vernon, both during the past week.
A common redpoll was reported from Chichester on Jan. 4.
An eastern phoebe was seen in Portsmouth on Jan. 6.
A Baltimore oriole was seen along Great Bay Road in Greenland on Jan. 8.
A brown thrasher was seen in Conway on Jan. 8. Other lingering migrants reported during the past week included: double-crested cormorant, wood duck, green-winged teal, turkey vulture, red-shouldered hawk, American kestrel, merlin, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-bellied sapsucker, northern flicker, winter wren, hermit thrush, gray catbird, chipping sparrow, field sparrow, vesper sparrow, and Savannah sparrow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.