This is New Hampshire Audubon's Rare Bird Alert for Monday, February 3rd,
2020.
A male BULLOCK’S ORIOLE has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private
residence in Stratham, and was last reported on January 30th. Another
BULLOCK’S ORIOLE has been relocated at a private residence in New Castle on
February 1st, after a month of no reports. A BALTIMORE ORIOLE was seen at a
birdfeeder at a private residence in Hampton on January 31st.
An immature RED-HEADED WOODPECKER was discovered along North River Road near
Burley Farm in Epping on October 5th, and was last reported on January 31st.
To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead located north of Burley Farm
on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest
overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle. Another immature
RED-HEADED WOODPECKER continues to be seen along Wednesday Hill Road in
Durham and was last reported on February 2nd.
3 BARROW’S GOLDENEYES were seen north of Stark Landing on the Merrimack
River in Manchester on February 1st. These birds have been seen as far north
as the Notre Dame Bridge, and they are usually seen with COMMON GOLDENEYES.
2 male BARROW’S GOLDENEYE’S were seen at Opechee Bay in Laconia several
times during the past week, and 2 were reported from the Ossipee River in
Effingham on January 29th.
A NORTHERN PINTAIL was seen several times during the past week at Horseshoe
Pond in Concord, and 1 was seen at Reed’s Marsh in Orford on February 2nd.
2 GADWALL were seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham on January 31st.
A GREEN-WINGED TEAL was seen along Putnam Road in Newport on February 1st.
A WOOD DUCK was seen in a wetland along the west side of Red Hill Road in
Moultonborough on February 1st.
A SNOW GOOSE was seen at Parson’s Creek salt marsh west of Route 1A and
Wallis Sands beach in Rye on February 2nd.
A BLACK-CROWNED NIGHT-HERON was seen at North Mill Pond in Portsmouth on
February 1st.
A SEMIPALMATED PLOVER continues to be seen sporadically at Ragged Neck in
Rye, and was last reported on February 1st. A BLACK-BELLIED PLOVER was seen
at Hampton Harbor on February 1st.
At least 3 THICK-BILLED MURRES, over 50 DOVEKIES, over 60 RAZORBILLS, and at
least 5 BLACK GUILLEMOTS were seen along the coast on February 1st, and
sightings continued into February 2nd.
A GLAUCOUS GULL was seen in Seabrook near Hampton Harbor on February 1st.
Several WHITE-WINGED CROSSBILLS and RED CROSSBILLS were reported from
Grafton and Coos Counties during the past week.
2 LAPLAND LONGSPURS were seen at 14 Pinnacle View Lane in Walpole, and 3
were seen in cornfields in North Haverhill on February 1st.
2 FISH CROWS were reported from near Hampton Marsh on January 27th, and
several were reported from Salem during the past week.
A BROWN-HEADED COWBIRD was seen in Derry, and 3 were reported from Milan,
all on January 30th.
A BLACK-BACKED WOODPECKER was seen near Little Cherry Pond at the
Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on February 2nd.
Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week
included: AMERICAN KESTREL, MERLIN, RED-SHOULDERED HAWK, TURKEY VULTURE,
BELTED KINGFISHER, HERMIT THRUSH, GRAY CATBIRD, WINTER WREN, RUBY-CROWNED
KINGLET, YELLOW-RUMPED WARBLER, EASTERN TOWHEE, SONG SPARROW, CHIPPING
SPARROW, FOX SPARROW, FIELD SPARROW, SWAMP SPARROW, SAVANNAH SPARROW,
RED-WINGED BLACKBIRD, YELLOW-BELLIED SAPSUCKER, and NORTHERN FLICKER.
This message is also available by phone recording: call (603) 224-9909 and
press 4 as directed or ask to be transferred. If you have seen any
interesting birds recently, you can leave a message at the end of the
recording or send your sightings to the RBA via e-mail at:
birdsetc@nhaudubon.org. Please put either "bird sighting" or "Rare Bird
Alert" in the subject line and be sure to include your mailing address and
phone number. The RBA is also available on-line at the New Hampshire Audubon
web site, www.nhaudubon.org