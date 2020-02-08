This is New Hampshire Audubon's Rare Bird Alert for Monday, February 3rd,

2020.

A male BULLOCK’S ORIOLE has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private

residence in Stratham, and was last reported on January 30th. Another

BULLOCK’S ORIOLE has been relocated at a private residence in New Castle on

February 1st, after a month of no reports. A BALTIMORE ORIOLE was seen at a

birdfeeder at a private residence in Hampton on January 31st.

An immature RED-HEADED WOODPECKER was discovered along North River Road near

Burley Farm in Epping on October 5th, and was last reported on January 31st.

To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead located north of Burley Farm

on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest

overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle. Another immature

RED-HEADED WOODPECKER continues to be seen along Wednesday Hill Road in

Durham and was last reported on February 2nd.

3 BARROW’S GOLDENEYES were seen north of Stark Landing on the Merrimack

River in Manchester on February 1st. These birds have been seen as far north

as the Notre Dame Bridge, and they are usually seen with COMMON GOLDENEYES.

2 male BARROW’S GOLDENEYE’S were seen at Opechee Bay in Laconia several

times during the past week, and 2 were reported from the Ossipee River in

Effingham on January 29th.

A NORTHERN PINTAIL was seen several times during the past week at Horseshoe

Pond in Concord, and 1 was seen at Reed’s Marsh in Orford on February 2nd.

2 GADWALL were seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham on January 31st.

A GREEN-WINGED TEAL was seen along Putnam Road in Newport on February 1st.

A WOOD DUCK was seen in a wetland along the west side of Red Hill Road in

Moultonborough on February 1st.

A SNOW GOOSE was seen at Parson’s Creek salt marsh west of Route 1A and

Wallis Sands beach in Rye on February 2nd.

A BLACK-CROWNED NIGHT-HERON was seen at North Mill Pond in Portsmouth on

February 1st.

A SEMIPALMATED PLOVER continues to be seen sporadically at Ragged Neck in

Rye, and was last reported on February 1st. A BLACK-BELLIED PLOVER was seen

at Hampton Harbor on February 1st.

At least 3 THICK-BILLED MURRES, over 50 DOVEKIES, over 60 RAZORBILLS, and at

least 5 BLACK GUILLEMOTS were seen along the coast on February 1st, and

sightings continued into February 2nd.

A GLAUCOUS GULL was seen in Seabrook near Hampton Harbor on February 1st.

Several WHITE-WINGED CROSSBILLS and RED CROSSBILLS were reported from

Grafton and Coos Counties during the past week.

2 LAPLAND LONGSPURS were seen at 14 Pinnacle View Lane in Walpole, and 3

were seen in cornfields in North Haverhill on February 1st.

2 FISH CROWS were reported from near Hampton Marsh on January 27th, and

several were reported from Salem during the past week.

A BROWN-HEADED COWBIRD was seen in Derry, and 3 were reported from Milan,

all on January 30th.

A BLACK-BACKED WOODPECKER was seen near Little Cherry Pond at the

Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on February 2nd.

Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week

included: AMERICAN KESTREL, MERLIN, RED-SHOULDERED HAWK, TURKEY VULTURE,

BELTED KINGFISHER, HERMIT THRUSH, GRAY CATBIRD, WINTER WREN, RUBY-CROWNED

KINGLET, YELLOW-RUMPED WARBLER, EASTERN TOWHEE, SONG SPARROW, CHIPPING

SPARROW, FOX SPARROW, FIELD SPARROW, SWAMP SPARROW, SAVANNAH SPARROW,

RED-WINGED BLACKBIRD, YELLOW-BELLIED SAPSUCKER, and NORTHERN FLICKER.

This message is also available by phone recording: call (603) 224-9909 and

press 4 as directed or ask to be transferred. If you have seen any

interesting birds recently, you can leave a message at the end of the

recording or send your sightings to the RBA via e-mail at:

birdsetc@nhaudubon.org. Please put either "bird sighting" or "Rare Bird

Alert" in the subject line and be sure to include your mailing address and

phone number. The RBA is also available on-line at the New Hampshire Audubon

web site, www.nhaudubon.org