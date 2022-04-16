This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 11.
A slaty-backed gull, a coastal species from northeast Asia, was photographed at North Hampton State Beach on April 8, but has not been relocated.
A lesser blacked gull was photographed at Rye Ledge on April 9.
An Iceland gull was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on April 7, and one was seen on Eel Pond in Rye on the 9th. There is no vehicle access at the treatment plant. If you visit, please park in the spaces located in front of the gate and walk in.
A Bonaparte’s gull was seen on the Connecticut River at the Hinsdale Setbacks on April 8 and 9; one was seen at Sip Pond in Fitzwilliam on the 8th; and one was seen in a flooded field along Wetherby Road in Charlestown on the 10th.
A common murre was seen offshore from Rye on April 4.
Two sandhill cranes were reported flying overhead in Rochester on April 9.
A snowy owl was seen in coastal Seabrook; one was seen in coastal Hampton; and one was seen in coastal Rye, all during the past week.
Four black vultures were seen flying over Salem on April 7; two were seen over Keene on the 4th; and one was seen over Nashua on the 8th.
A pectoral sandpiper was seen in Salem on April 8.
A snow goose was seen in Nottingham on April 5.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at the Errol Dam on the Androscoggin River on several days during the past week, and was last reported on April 4.
A red-necked grebe and three American wigeons were seen on the Connecticut River at Kilowatt South on April 8, and six American wigeons were seen at Great Meadow in Charlestown on the 10th.
A ruddy duck and seven northern shovelers were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on April 10.
At least seven snowy egrets were seen along the coast during the past week, and a glossy ibis was seen in coastal Rye on April 10.
Seven bohemian waxwings were seen in Littleton, four evening grosbeaks were seen in Nelson, and common redpoll was seen in North Conway, all on April 9.
A red crossbill was reported from Jaffrey on April 10.
Four northern rough-winged swallows were seen at World End Pond in Salem on April 6; four were seen at Great Meadow in Charlestown on the 9th; two were seen at the Abe Emerson Marsh in Candia on the 5th; and one was seen in Exeter on the 10th.
Single barn swallows were seen in Sandwich, Hinsdale, Rochester, and Exeter during the past week.
Single Lousiana waterthrushes were reported from Hancock, Hampstead, Hollis, and Epping during the past week.
Four yellow-rumped warblers were seen in Hinsdale, and single birds were seen in Hopkinton and Rochester, all on April 10. A few palm warblers, and pine warblers were reported during the past week.
A gray catbird was seen in Manchester on April 8, and there was an unconfirmed report of a rose-breasted grosbeak from Rye on April 9.
Small numbers of a few early returning migrants were reported during the past week, including: gadwall, northern pintail, osprey, tree swallow, eastern phoebe, killdeer, American woodcock, Wilson’s snipe, greater yellowlegs, fish crow, rusty blackbird, brown-headed cowbird, field sparrow, vesper sparrow, and fox sparrow.
