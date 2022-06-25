This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 20.
A tricolored heron continues to be seen along the coast and was last reported from Parson’s Creek saltmarsh in Rye on June 20.
A least bittern was reported from along the Rockingham Rail Trail between Route 87 and Halls Mill Road in Newfields on June 14 and 15; one was reported from the Cranberry Pond wetlands in West Lebanon on the 15th and 17th; and one was reported from Great Meadow at Beaver Brook in Hollis on June 15.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was reported from South Mill Pond in Portsmouth on June 19.
A green heron and an American bittern were seen at the Airport Marsh area and Localizer Drive at Mount Washington Regional Airport in Whitefield on June 15.
Two American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals on June 15; two were seen in coastal Hampton on the 16th; and one was seen from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 12th.
A female King Eider that was seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22, continued to be seen during the past week, and was last reported on June 18.
A red-necked grebe was seen at Pulpit Rocks in Rye on June 14.
A surf scoter was seen at the Wilder Dam on the Connecticut River in Lebanon on June 10, and again on the 17th.
A blue-winged teal was seen along Weatherby Road in Charlestown on June 20.
A female green-winged teal was seen with five ducklings at Localizer Drive at Mount Washington Regional Airport in Whitefield on June 20.
An Atlantic puffin and an Arctic tern were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
One Mississippi kite was seen in Stratham during the past week.
Three black vultures were seen in the Connecticut River valley in Hinsdale and Chesterfield on June 13 and 16, and one was seen in Raymond on the 18th.
Two red crossbills were reported from Pittsburg on June 16, and one was reported from Hancock on the 15th and 18th.
Two evening grosbeaks were seen in Strafford on June 16.
Six-eight American pipits were reported from Mount Washington, where they breed, on June 15.
Several Bicknell’s thrushes and fox sparrows were reported from the White Mountains during the past week.