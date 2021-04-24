This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 19.
A pair of Harlequin ducks was seen along the coast in Rye on April 17.
Single sandhill cranes were reported from Keene and Haverhill during the past week, and a pair was seen again in Monroe on April 18.
A black vulture was seen in Westmoreland on April 17.
A pair of red-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on April 18.
Two common murres, three thick-billed murres, 41 razorbills and four black guillemots were seen along the coast during the past week.
Two lesser black-backed gulls, a glaucous gull, four laughing gulls, and a Bonaparte’s gull were seen along the coast during the past week.
A pair of Barrow’s goldeneyes was seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol on April 14.
Four blue-winged teal were seen in Exeter on April 15.
Three brant were seen on the coast on April 15.
Twenty-two red-necked grebes and 33 horned grebes were seen from Leavitt Ceach on Lake Winnipesauke in Meredith, and 12 red-necked grebes and 88 horned grebes were seen on Lake Waukewan in Meredith, all on April 17.
A spotted sandpiper was seen in Rochester on April 15 and 16.
A glossy ibis was seen in Hopkinton on April 12.
A flock of five pine grosbeaks was reported from Center Sandwich on April 18.
A flock of 28 white-winged crossbills was seen in Peterborough on April 14, and a flock of 20 was seen in Goffstown on the 16th. Recent red crossbill sightings included seven in Raymond on the 16th; four in Pittsfield on the 12th; and three in Swanzey on the 13th.
A pair of evening grosbeaks was seen in Lyme on April 18.
A blue-gray gnatcatcher was reported from Hollis on April 14.
A bank swallow was reported from Swanzey on April 18.
A blue-headed vireo was reported from Wilton on April 13.
A Louisiana waterthrush was reported from Concord on April 18.
An overwintering ovenbird was again reported from Portsmouth on April 14.
An eastern meadowlark was seen in Piermont on April 17.
An eastern towhee was reported from Concord on April 13, and one was reported from Chesterfield on the 14th.
Two vesper sparrows were seen in Laconia on April 19.
Several broad-winged hawks were seen during the last few days of the week.
