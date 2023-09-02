This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 28.
Four American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A western sandpiper and a dunlin were seen at the Route 286 pools in Seabrook on Aug. 26.
A western sandpiper was seen at Plaice Cove in Hampton on Aug. 26 and 27, and one was seen at the north end of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 27th.
Four whimbrels, two stilt sandpipers, and several white-rumped sandpipers were seen in coastal Hampton on Aug. 27.
A black tern was photographed at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the Connecticut River on Aug. 25.
A great shearwater and a Manx shearwater were seen along the coast on Aug. 27.
A female king eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park. It was last reported on Aug. 27.
A ruddy duck was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Aug. 23.
Two adult little blue herons and four juvenile little blue herons were seen in coastal Rye; one juvenile was seen in coastal Hampton; a juvenile was seen at the Route 286 marsh pools in Seabrook; an adult was seen north of Chapman’s Landing in Newfields; and a juvenile was seen from Wetherby Road in Charlestown, all during the past week.
Two juvenile yellow-crowned night-herons were seen in Hampton Harbor on Aug. 26.
A juvenile black-crowned night-heron was seen from Wetherby Road in Charlestown on Aug. 26.
A sandhill crane was seen in fields at Lackie Farm in Bath on August 24th.
Two adult Mississippi kites and one juvenile Mississippi kite were seen in Stratham on Aug. 24, and one adult was seen in Newmarket on the 27th.
Three black vultures were seen from Woodward Road in Westmoreland, and one was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester, all on Aug. 26.
Three dickcissels were reported from Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Aug. 25.
Red crossbill sightings continued to increase from scattered statewide locations, all during the past week.
A Philadelphia vireo was reported from Freedom on Aug. 22, and one was seen in Sandwich on the 25th.
A Cape May warbler was seen at the Sunapee Waste Water Treatment Plant on Aug. 26.
Common nighthawk southbound migration is underway. Highlights from the past week included: 2,039 from Hancock on Aug. 23; 1,320 from Sandwich on the 23rd; 915 from Franklin Falls on the 23rd; 1,602 from Concord on the 26th; and 1,033 from Lebanon on the 27th. Observers saw the majority of birds between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
A nighthawk watch, let by a N.H. Audubon volunteer, is held in Concord on the roof of the Capitol Commons Parking Garage on Storrs Street every evening (except in bad weather) from mid-August into the first week of September. Numbers of migrating nighthawks are tallied from 5:30 to about 7:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome.