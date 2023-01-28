This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 23.
A western tanager was found foraging on fruiting trees, shrubs, and vines along Ocean Road, west of Route 33, in Greenland on Dec. 17 and has continued to be seen there. It was last reported on Jan. 22. Park at McDonald’s and walk on the road. Please respect privacy.
A mountain bluebird has been seen associating with a flock of about 25 eastern bluebirds mainly in a wetland thicket adjacent to a field along the William Furber Ferry Way Trail at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington during the past week, and was last reported on Jan. 18. It has also been seen a few times in the former weapons storage area – a scope may be needed to get a good view. There is no public access off of the designated trails.
A northern shrike was seen at the Ines and Fredrick Yeatts Wildlife Sanctuary in Warren on Jan. 21.
A snowy owl was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Jan. 21, and a short-eared owl was seen in Seabrook Marsh on Jan. 22.
A rough-legged hawk was seen soaring over Route 1A just south of Odiorne Point State Park on Jan. 22, and one was photographed soaring over Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on the 21st.
A thick-billed murre was seen from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Jan. 22, and there have been a few reports of razorbills and black guillemots along the coast during the past week.
A lesser black-backed gull, a glaucous gull, and an Iceland gull were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester during the past week.
Four Iceland gulls were seen at the Great Bay Marina in Newington on Jan. 21.
A pink-footed goose and two greater white-fronted geese were again seen associating with a flock of up to 1,000 Canada geese in fields along Route 155A in Durham during the past week and they were last reported on Jan. 21. The flock has also been seen at the UNH Dairy Barn fields and in Great Bay. A spotting scope is recommended for optimal viewing.
A female king eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park and as far south as Pulpit Rocks in Rye, and was last reported on Jan. 19.
One to two pairs of Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen during the past week from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester and were last reported on Jan. 22. An immature male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen on Lake Winnisquam in Laconia on Jan. 19.
A redhead was seen from Osprey Cove on Great Bay in Greenland on Jan. 18.
A northern shoveler was seen at Tuscan Village in Salem on Jan. 20.
A northern pintail was seen at Jacksons Landing in Durham on Jan. 21.
An American wigeon was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Jan. 17.
A wood duck was seen on the Androscoggin River in Gorham on Jan. 20.
Two ring-necked ducks were seen in Center Harbor on Jan. 18, and three were seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the 21st.
Twelve lesser scaup were seen on Lake Winnisquam on Jan. 20.
A black scoter was seen on the Connecticut River in Lebanon on Jan. 21.
A long-tailed duck was seen from Hilton Park at Dover Point on Jan. 21.
Two double-crested cormorants were seen at Rye Harbor on Jan. 21.
Five black vultures were seen perched on the roof of the Comcast building at 115 Epping Road in Exeter on Jan. 22.
Two turkey vultures were seen in Rye on the 20th.
A flock of 70 Bohemian waxwings was seen in New London on Jan. 22; a flock of 65 was seen in Lyme on the 18th; a flock of 50 was seen in Hanover on the 22nd; and a flock of 14 was seen in Claremont on the 21st.
A common redpoll was seen in Portsmouth on Jan. 21, and two were reported from Trudeau Road in Bethlehem on the 22nd.
A flock of 19 pine grosbeaks was seen in Littleton on Jan. 21; a flock of 12 was seen in Lancaster on the 22nd; and a single bird was seen in Jefferson on the 21st.
A flock of 87 evening grosbeaks was seen in Jefferson on Jan. 20; a flock of 34 was seen in Alton on the 23rd; a flock of 10 was seen at Trudeau Road in Bethlehem on the 22nd; and a flock of 5 was seen in Gorham;on the 21st.
Two red crossbills were reported from Hollis on Jan. 18.
Several yellow-bellied sapsuckers and northern flickers were reported from multiple locations during the past week.
A Lapland longspur, 50 snow buntings, and 50 horned larks were reported from Hampton Beach State Park during the past week. A flock of 100 horned larks was seen in cornfields along North River Road in Milford on the 14th.
An eastern towhee was seen in Marlborough on Jan. 21.
A fox sparrow was seen in Pittsfield and 1 was seen in Hampton, both on Jan. 21.
Several pale Savannah sparrows were seen at Hampton Beach State Park during the past week. Single chipping sparrows were seen in Conway and Walpole during the past week, a Lincoln’s sparrow was seen in Stratham on Jan. 22, and a field sparrow was seen in Brookline on Jan. 21.
A Cape May warbler has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Auburn for several weeks and was last reported on Jan. 20.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Jan. 17, and a palm warbler was seen at Portsmouth City Park on the 19th.
A yellow-rumped warbler was reported from Durham on Jan. 17, and one was reported from Concord on the 18th.
A ruby-crowned kinglet was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Jan. 21.
A gray catbird was seen in Claremont on Jan. 21.
A marsh wren was reported from the Hinsdale Setbacks on Jan. 21.
A CArolina wren, a white-crowned sparrow, and a song sparrow were seen in Gorham on Jan. 20.
Five white-crowned sparrows were seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Jan. 19.
Two Eastern meadowlarks were seen from Planeview Drive near the airport in Manchester on Jan. 22.
Two rusty blackbirds were seen along Jones Avenue in Portsmouth on Jan. 21, and seven were seen at Trombley Farm on North River Road in Milford on the 14th.
Winter wrens were reported from Hollis, Rochester, Rye, Newington, and Hampton Falls during the past week.
Hermit thrushes were reported from Gonic, Hillsborough, Newington, and Rochester during the past week.
A Northern harrier was seen at Wilder Wildlife Management Area in Lyme on Jan. 21, and an American kestrel was seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on the 22nd.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.