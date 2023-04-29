This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 24.
Sandhill cranes were reported from several locations during the past week, including: three in Concord, one in Walpole, one in Peterborough, two in Monroe, and one in Jefferson.
A summer tanager was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on April 19.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye continued to be seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol and was last reported on April 18.
A black scoter was seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the Connecticut River on April 24th.
Several red-necked grebes and horned grebes were reported from the Lakes Region after the heavy rains on April 23.
Two brant were seen from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on April 22.
A little blue heron was seen at several coastal locations in Rye on April 19 and 20, and one was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 23rd.
A black-crowned night heron was seen in Exeter on April 22 and 23.
A green heron was seen at Maple Hill in Hollis on April 18.
A glossy ibis was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on April 19-21, and a flock of five was seen at Mud Pond in Dublin on April 19.
A Caspian tern was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on April 23.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen at Awcomin Marsh in Rye on April 22, and one was seen at North Hampton State Beach on the 23rd.
An Iceland gull was seen in coastal Rye on April 23.
Nine Bonaparte’s gulls were seen on Lake Sunapee and one was seen at Sand Pond in Lempster, all on April 24.
Several black vultures were reported from scattered locations during the past week, including: five at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton, one in Hinsdale, and one in Salem.
A sora was heard in Hollis on April 22.
A bank swallow was seen in Hinsdale on April 22, and a cliff swallow was reported from Paugus Bay in Laconia on the 23rd.
A spotted sandpiper was seen in Northfield on April 18; one was seen in Orford on the 21st; one was seen in Penacook on the 22nd; and two were seen in Concord on the 24th.
Twenty-nine Wilson’s snipe were seen at Copps Pond in Tuftonboro on April 24.
A willet was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on April 23.
A lesser yellowlegs was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on April 17.
Ten evening grosbeaks were seen in Wilmot, and three were seen in Strafford, all on April 18.
A white-crowned sparrow was reported from Errol on April 20 and 21.
A fox sparrow was seen in Webster on April 24, and a Lincoln’s sparrow was reported from Rindge on the 23rd.
A ruby-throated hummingbird was reported from Wilton on April 21.
Small numbers of the following species have arrived during the past week: blue-gray gnatcatcher, marsh wren, gray catbird, brown thrasher, eastern towhee, wood thrush, blue-headed vireo, Louisiana waterthrush, Northern parula, black-throated green warbler, black-and-white warbler, rose-breasted grosbeak, yellow warbler, common yellowthroat, palm warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, and pine warbler.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
