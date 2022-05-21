This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 16.
A Chuck-Will’s widow was found roosting near the ground at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on May 16.
A snowy owl was seen again in coastal Seabrook and Hampton during the past week and was last reported on May 13.
There was an unconfirmed report of a Mississippi kite from Mockingbird Lane in Newmarket on May 13.
A black vulture was seen at the Howard Swain Memorial Trail in Deerfield on May 14, and one was seen at the Wantastiquet Mt. Natural Area in Hinsdale on the 10th.
An Arctic tern was seen on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on May 14.
Two Roseate terns were seen off the coast of Rye on May 14, and five were seen at the Isles of Shoals on the 15th.
Three least terns were seen off of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 14th, and 53 common terns were seen in Hampton Harbor on May 11.
Two razorbills were seen from Pulpit Rocks offshore in Rye on May 16.
A least bittern was reported from World End Pond in Salem on May 14.
A black-crowned night-heron was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord, and one was seen at the Nashua River in Nashua, both on May 14.
Four sandhill cranes were seen at Dead Pond in Deerfield on May 11.
Three Bonaparte’s gulls were seen at Squam Lake in Holderness on May 13.
A common gallinule was seen at the Wilder WMA on the Connecticut River in Lyme on May 10.
An American coot was seen at Sawyer’s Beach in Rye on May 14.
An American oystercatcher was seen at Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on May 14.
Two short-billed dowitchers and four semipalmated sandpipers were seen in Hampton Marsh on May 14.
Two Upland sandpipers were seen at the Pease International Tradeport from Short Street in Newington on May 14.
A pectoral sandpiper, a semipalmated plover, an eastern meadowlark, and a Sora were all seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on May 14.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at the Errol Dam on the Androscoggin River on May 9 and 10.
A common goldeneye was seen on Naticook Brook in Merrimack on May 13.
A pair of ring-necked ducks was seen at Beaver Brook great meadow in Hollis on May 14.
A pair of lesser scaup was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on May 14, and two female buffleheads were seen here on the 12th.
A flock of about 80 brant was seen flying over Sandwich on May 16.
A white-eyed vireo was reported from Durham on May 12.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen in Berlin on May 15.
Four grasshopper sparrows were seen at the Concord Airport on May 14; two were seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on the 14th; two were seen at the Hinsdale Raceway on the 14th; one was seen at the Keene Airport on the 14th; one was seen at the Pease International Tradeport in Newington on the 14th; one was seen at the Cemetery Fields in Amherst on the 10th; and one was seen at the Turnkey Landfill in Rochester on the 10th.
A fox sparrow was seen in North Hampton on May 14.
A few common nighthawks were reported from Amherst, Tuftonboro, Sandwich, and Salem on May 13 and 14.
A yellow-billed cuckoo was reported from Swanzey on May 14, and a black-billed cuckoo was seen at Pondicherry NWR in Jefferson on the 11th.
A pair of orchard orioles was seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on May 16.
A Brewster’s warbler, a hybrid between a blue-winged warbler and a golden-winged warbler, was seen at West Locke Road in Concord on May 13; one was seen at the Heald Tract in Wilton on the 13th; and one was seen at Benson Park in Hudson on the 10th.
A Lawrence’s warbler, a hybrid between a blue-winged warbler and a golden-winged warbler, was seen at Moody Park in Claremont on May 14.
A mourning warbler was seen in Lyme on May 14.
A blackpoll warbler was seen in Amherst on May 14.
A Tennessee warbler was seen in Sandwich on May 16.
A horned lark was seen at the Concord Airport on May 14.
An Eastern wood-peewee was reported from Rye on May 11.
An olive-sided flycatcher was reported from Bog Road in Concord on May 15th; one was reported from Manning Lake in Gilmanton on the 15th; and one was reported from Errol on the 14th.
A willow flycatcher was reported from Belmont on May 11; one was reported from Charlestown on the 14th; and one was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on the 16th. An Alder flycatcher was seen in Swanzey on the 14th.
An American pipit was seen on Mount Monadnock on May 13.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen in the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on May 13.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.