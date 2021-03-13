This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 8.
Two short-eared owls, possibly a pair, were first seen hunting over fields and marshes from Airport Road in Swanzey on Feb. 21. They have been seen several times since then and a third short-eared owl joined them on March 6. All three were last reported on March 7. A northern harrier has been seen in the same area.
Another short-eared owl was seen in coastal Rye on March 6, and one was seen in a field in Greenland on the 7th. Two snowy owls were seen in coastal Hampton, and one was reported from a cornfield along Route 12A in Cornish, all on March 7.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along fields on Old Concord Road in Henniker, and was last reported on March 7.
A black vulture was seen in Manchester on March 4.
A rough-legged hawk was reported from Bow on March 3.
Two thick-billed murres were seen off of the coast in Rye on March 7.
An Iceland gull was seen in Manchester on March 4.
Three Barrow’s goldeneyes and a lesser scaup were seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester during the past week.
A canvasback and four redheads were seen at the south end of Great Bay on March 6 and 7.
A flock of over 100 bohemian waxwings was seen in New London on March 4.
Recent pine grosbeak sightings included 6 in Durham on March 5; eight in Exeter on the 2nd; and scattered reports of small numbers during the past week.
Recent white-winged crossbills sightings included 11 in Newbury, and four in Swanzey, all on March 7. Recent red crossbill sightings included 18 in Swanzey on March 7; six in Rye on the 4th; five in New Castle on the 5th; and 14 in Keene on the 8th.
A hoary redpoll was reported from Keene on March 3.
A Baltimore oriole was seen in Sandown on March 4.
Two pine warblers were reported from Epsom on March 8; one was seen in Auburn on the 5th; and one was seen in Portsmouth on the 3rd.
An eastern phoebe continues at N.H. Audubon’s Abe Emerson Marsh Wildlife Refuge in Candia and was last reported on March 8. Another one was seen in Hollis, also on the 8th.
Several American woodcock were reported from Rockingham County, a Wilson’s snipe was seen in Portsmouth, and a killdeer was seen at Great Bay, all during the past week.
An American kestrel and a merlin were reported from Keene during the past week.
Over-wintering species reported during the past week included: blacked-bellied plover, semipalmated plover, Merlin, red-shouldered hawk, turkey vulture, northern flicker, yellow-bellied sapsucker, hermit thrush, gray catbird, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, brown thrasher, eastern towhee, chipping sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, fox sparrow, Savannah sparrow, rusty blackbird, and fish crow.
