This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 14.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
There was an unconfirmed report of a white ibis at Philbrick Marsh in North Hampton on Sept. 14, and a tricolored heron was seen there on the 12th.
Two little blue herons were seen at Meadow Pond in Hampton, on Sept. 12.
Fourteen yellow-crowned night-herons were seen off of Island Path in Hampton Marsh on Sept. 13.
Two great egrets were seen flying over the Merrimack River in Boscawen on Sept. 11.
A common gallinule was seen at Eel Pond in Rye on Sept. 10 and 11.
Caspian terns were seen flying south along the coast in Hampton during the past week including five on Sept. 9; three on the 10th; and two on the 13th.
Two lesser black-backed gulls were reported from the coast on Sept. 11, and one was seen there on the 13th.
At least 10 laughing gulls were seen along the coast during the past week.
A stilt sandpiper was seen at Meadow Pond in Hampton on Sept. 13.
A whimbrel was seen on the coast in Hampton on Sept. 14.
A Western sandpiper was reported from Marsh Road Pond in Rye on Sept. 11.
A pectoral sandpiper was reported from a small pond at Berway Farm in Lyme on Sept. 11.
A Baird’s sandpiper was reported from North Hampton State Beach on Sept. 11, and one continued to be reported from the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant during the past week. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on weekdays only. If you visit, you must be out of the plant by 2:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Park in an assigned space, and do not drive on the dikes or block the roads. Be aware of on-going construction and do not obstruct any workers. Due to COVID-19, you do not need to check-in. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
Two sandhill cranes were seen in cut cornfields along Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham on Sept. 11.
A black vulture was seen over Fort Eddy Road in Concord on Sept. 13.
A golden-winged warbler was reported from Horace Greeley Road in Amherst on Sept. 9.
A dickcissel was reported from Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Sept. 12, and there was an unconfirmed report of one seen at Mine Falls Park in Nashua on the 11th.
A red-morph and a gray-morph Eastern screech-owl were seen roosting together in a tree in Exeter on Sept. 10.
Numerous red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat during the past week, including 18 in Mason on Sept. 10. A few white-winged crossbills have also been reported.
The last push of southbound common nighthawks for the season has gone by, although a few more were reported during the past week with a high count of nearly 400 in Warren on Sept. 10.
Southbound raptor migration for the fall season has begun and observers have already counted thousands from various locations throughout the state.
