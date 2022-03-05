This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 28.
Two or three snowy owls continued to be seen along the coast in Seabrook, Hampton, and Rye during the past week. A short-eared owl was seen in coastal Seabrook on Feb. 22.
Two rough-legged hawks were seen from Rochester’s Neck Road flying over the Turnkey Landfill in Rochester during the past week.
A northern shrike was seen at Chemung State Forest in Meredith on Feb. 26.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen at Eel Pond in Rye on Feb. 23.
A glaucous gull and an Iceland gull were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Feb. 26, and an Iceland gull was seen on the Squamscott River at Swasey Parkway in Exeter on Feb. 27.
A thick-billed murre was seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on Feb. 24, and a razorbill and a black guillemot were seen from there on the 25th.
A snow goose was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on Feb. 27.
Two male Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester, a pair was seen on the Merrimack River in Concord, and a male was seen on the Ossipee River in Effingham, all on several days during the past week.
A pair of northern shovelers was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Feb. 26 and 27. A pair of gadwalls was seen in Meadow Pond in Hampton on Feb. 21, and a northern pintail was reported from Tullando Farm in Orford on Feb. 26.
An American bittern was seen in Hampton Marsh on Feb. 23.
A hoary redpoll was seen with a flock of 25 common redpolls along Range Road in Sandwich on Feb. 25.
A flock of approximately 50 pine siskins was seen along North Road in Shelburne on Feb. 27.
Forty-eight Bohemian waxwings were seen with 32 cedar waxwings along North Road in Shelburne on Feb. 27. About 13 Bohemian waxwings were seen at the N.H. Audubon’s Thompson Sanctuary in North Sandwich on the 24th, and six were seen at Tenney Mountain in Plymouth on the 28th.
A Lapland longspur was seen at Pinnacle Lane in Walpole on Feb. 27.
Nine snow buntings were seen along Reed Road in Colebrook on Feb. 25.
Five white-winged crossbills were reported from Waterville Valley on Feb. 26.
A pine grosbeak was reported from Cannon Mountain on Feb. 21.
Nine American pipits were seen at Great Boar’s Head in Hampton on Feb. 28.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen in Rye on Feb. 26, and a pine warbler was seen in Portsmouth on the 25th. A yellow-rumped warbler was seen in Hampton on the 22nd, and one continued to be seen in Mont Vernon during the past week.
Small numbers of a few early returning migrants were reported during the past week, including wood duck, killdeer, fish crow, eastern meadowlark, brown-headed cowbird, common grackle, red-winged blackbird, and fox sparrow.
Over-wintering bird species that usually migrate south and that were reported during the past week included: turkey vulture, red-shouldered hawk, American kestrel, merlin, yellow-bellied sapsucker, northern flicker, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, hermit thrush, gray catbird, brown thrasher, rusty blackbird, field sparrow, Savannah sparrow, swamp sparrow, and chipping sparrow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.