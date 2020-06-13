This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 8.
During the coronavirus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
An immature male yellow-headed blackbird was photographed at a birdfeeder on Clough Hill Road in Loudon on June 4, and was seen there again on June 5 and 6, but has not been reported since then.
A Kentucky warbler was photographed at Bear Mountain in Bartlett on June 2.
A golden eagle was seen flying over Base Station Road in Crawford Notch in the White Mountains on June 2.
Three Mississippi kites were seen along Madbury Road in Durham; two were seen along Folsom Drive in Newmarket; one was seen in Stratham; and one was seen in Greenland, all during the past week. Mississippi kites have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for a number of years.
A sandhill crane was photographed in fields near Fernald Farm Dairy in Nottingham on June 6.
A least bittern was seen at World End Pond in Salem on June 6, and three were seen at the Cranberry Ponds located behind the Price Chopper in West Lebanon on June 8.
Two red-headed woodpeckers were seen again at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown on June 4.
A few pairs of piping plovers and least terns are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park. Please tread carefully and respect these nesting and foraging birds. Young piping plovers leave the nest right after hatching, are tiny and difficult to see, and can be easily injured or killed by an errant footstep, beach ball, or Frisbee.
Six Upland sandpipers were seen at Pease International Tradeport on June 7.
A red-necked grebe was seen off of North Hampton Beach on June 7.
Nine grasshopper sparrows were reported from Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on June 6; three were reported from the Cemetery Fields in Amherst on the 4th; one was reported from the Pease International Tradeport on the 7th; one was reported from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport on the 6th; and one was reported from the Concord Airport on the 3rd.
A Nelson’s sparrow was seen at Lubberland Creek along Bay Road in Newmarket on June 4.
A few red crossbills, white-winged crossbills, and pine siskins continued to be reported from Pittsburg during the past week.
Two evening grosbeaks were seen in Dunbarton on June 7, and one was reported from Durham on the 3rd.
A Bicknell’s thrush was reported from Dixville on June 2.
Several olive-sided flycatchers were reported during the past week, including one in Newbury, one in Newington, and one in Newmarket.
An orchard oriole continues to be seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill, and was last reported on June 7.
Three yellow-billed cuckoos were heard at Couch Pond in Webster on June 3.
A birder on an offshore fishing boat trip reported; 18 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 23 sooty shearwaters, and two great shearwaters on June 5.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.