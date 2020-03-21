This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 16.
A painted bunting (either a young male, or a female, by plumage) was discovered visiting a birdfeeder at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center on Bald Hill Road in Albany on February 6th. It has been seen on nearly every day since then and was last reported on March 13.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on March 15. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle.
Three sandhill cranes were seen at Moore Fields on Route 155A in Durham on March 10, and one was seen in Rollinsford on the 11th.
Two black vultures were seen in Westmoreland on March 9, and two were seen in Exeter on the 15th.
A dickcissel was seen at a private residence in Manchester on March 16, and one was seen off of Main Street in Epping on the 15th.
A Northern shrike was seen in Moultonborough on March 10.
Flocks of northbound snow geese were reported during the past week, including 50 in Hancock on March 12; 5 in Sunapee on the 14th; 66 in Hopkinton on the 14th and 15th; and 22 in Concord on the 15th.
A drake Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at the dam on the Androscoggin River in Errol on March 13, and one was seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on the 11th.
A redhead was seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the Connecticut River, and one was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant, both on March 15. The Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant is only open to birders on weekends, and if you visit, park in the main parking lot and walk in – do not drive on the Plant Roads.
A total of 135 ring-necked ducks and 40 common mergansers were seen on Powder Mill Pond in Hancock on March 12, and 30 green-winged teal were reported from Charlestown on the 11th. A pied-billed grebe was reported from World End Pond in Salem on the 16th.
The over-wintering semipalmated plover was seen again in Rye, and a least sandpiper and a black-bellied plover were seen in Hampton, all during the past week.
There were a few killdeer and American woodcocks reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Four white-winged crossbills were reported from Gunstock Mountain in Gilford on March 11.
An Eastern phoebe was seen in Jaffrey, one was seen in Hancock, and one was seen in Goffstown, all on March 13 and 14.
An American bittern was reported from Amherst on March 15.
An osprey was seen in Concord on March 13 and 15.
Other species of seasonal note that were reported during the past week included: belted kingfisher, American kestrel, Northern harrier, turkey vulture, gray catbird, ruby-crowned kinglet, winter wren, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, field sparrow, fox sparrow, Eastern meadowlark, and Northern flicker.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.