This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 23.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A snowy owl was seen in Westmoreland on Nov. 14 and 15.
A short-eared owl was seen along the coast in Rye on Nov. 22.
A rough-legged hawk was seen in Kingston on Nov. 22, and one was seen in Lee on the 19th.
Three sandhill cranes were seen migrating south over Hancock on Nov. 22.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Nov. 21.
A northern shrike was seen in Warren on Nov. 21.
Birders on a boat cruise off of the coast reported an Atlantic puffin, at least four pomarine jaegers, and over 130 great shearwaters. A razorbill was seen along the coast on Nov. 22.
A glaucous gull was seen in Hampton Harbor on Nov. 22, and a lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye.
An American coot has been seen at Eel Pond in Rye during the past week and was last reported on Nov. 22.
There was an unconfirmed report of two harlequin ducks from coastal Rye on Nov. 20.
A flock of eight black scoters was seen on Contoocook Lake in Rindge, and one was seen on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale, all on Nov. 21.
Two red-breasted mergansers were seen in Crystal Lake in Enfield on Nov. 18.
Two Northern pintails were seen in Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Nov. 23.
A pectoral sandpiper was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Nov. 21.
A grasshopper sparrow was reported from the Kingman Farm at UNH in Durham on Nov. 19.
An estimated 200 snow buntings were seen with three Lapland longspurs at Hampton Beach State Park on Nov. 22.
Pine grosbeak sightings during the past week included 12 in Gorham; nine in Holderness; nine in Keene; six in Lee; five in Peterborough; four in West Lebanon; four in Plaistow; two in Penacook; and one in Strafford.
Evening grosbeak sightings during the past week included three in Dummer, three in Keene, three in Rochester, two in Lee, one in Durham, one in Goffstown, and one in Gorham.
A group of 100 white-winged crossbills were reported from Pack Monadnock and 60 were reported from Mount Monadnock all during the past week. Also, 75 were reported from the Harris Center in Hancock and 64 were reported from Wilton, all on the 20th.
Many red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat throughout the state, including 20 in Newbury on Nov. 20, 18 in Swanzey on the 17th, and 17 in Amherst on the 19th.
Flocks of common redpolls, pine siskins, snow buntings, and horned larks were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
A northern goshawk was seen in Nottingham on Nov. 22.
Late-migrating birds reported during the past week included three wood ducks, three greater yellowlegs, a semipalmated plover, two turkey vultures, two ospreys, two American kestrels, eight yellow-bellied sapsuckers, a hermit thrush, a ruby-crowned kinglet, two brown thrashers, a rusty blackbird, two chipping sparrows, two white-crowned sparrows, two eastern towhees, three Tennessee warblers, a Cape May warbler, a pine warbler, two palm warblers, three yellow-rumped warblers, and a common yellowthroat.
