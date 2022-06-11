This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 6.
There was an unconfirmed report, with photographs, of a western kingbird on June 2. It was seen along Route 1A in Rye at the second pullout south of Odiorne Point State Park, but has not been relocated.
A white-faced ibis and two tricolored herons have been seen along the coast during the past week, and on June 6 both species were reported from along Route 1A south of Wallis Sands, opposite Old Ocean Boulevard. Also present were seven glossy ibis, and two green herons.
A little blue heron was seen in Parson’s Creek saltmarsh in Rye on June 3, and a great egret was seen in Pittsburg on June 2 and 3.
A least bittern was reported from World End Pond in Salem on June 4, and a possible least bittern was heard along the Rockingham Rail Trail between Route 87 and Halls Mill Road in Newfields on June 6.
A northern fulmar was seen in offshore waters at Jeffrey’s Ledge on May 30.
Six least terns and three piping plovers were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on June 3. If you visit the park, please give these birds room to forage and raise their families.
Up to five American oystercatchers and two Arctic terns continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week, and seven purple sandpipers were seen here on June 2.
A short-billed dowitcher was seen in Mill Pond in Durham on June 4, and a solitary sandpiper was seen from Thetford Road in Lyme on the 1st.
A clapper rail was seen in the Hampton Salt Marsh Conservation Area on June 1.
A female King Eider that was seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22, continued to be seen during the past week, and was last reported on June 5.
A bufflehead was seen at Akers Pond in Errol, and a white-winged scoter was seen at McIndoe Falls in Monroe, both on June 4. A pair of blue-winged teal was seen in Rochester on June 3.
A red-necked grebe was seen off of North Hampton State Beach on June 1.
A sandhill crane was seen along Plains Road in Monroe on June 3.
Two Mississippi kites were seen in Stratham on June 4.
There was an unconfirmed report of a golden eagle seen in the White Mountains on May 30.
Two black vultures were seen in Rochester, one was seen in Milton, and one was seen in Goffstown, all during the past week.
A golden-winged warbler was seen in Kingston on June 2.
There was an unconfirmed report of a yellow-throated warbler in Bethlehem on June 5.
A pair of orchard orioles continued to be reported from Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill during the past week.
Two red crossbills were reported from Hancock on May 31, and several were reported from the White Mountains during the past week.
Seven white-winged crossbills were seen flying overhead near the south end of Trudeau Road in Bethlehem on June 4.
Several Bicknell’s thrushes and fox sparrows were reported from the White Mountains during the past week.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.