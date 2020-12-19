This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Dec. 14.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A Pacific loon was seen from Leavitt Park Beach on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith on Dec. 13. Birders were unable to relocate it on the 14th, however a double-crested cormorant was reported from Center Harbor on the 14th.
Thirteen horned grebes were seen near Black Cat Island on Lake Winnipesaukee on Dec. 13.
A red-throated loon was seen on Lake Waukewan in Meredith on Dec. 8.
A snowy owl was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Dec. 12 and then was seen again the 13th on the Seabrook side of Hampton Harbor.
A snowy owl was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on Dec. 13.
Three Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Dec. 13.
A redhead was seen on Great Bay on Dec. 7, and one was seen on the Connecticut River from Lyme Road in Hanover on the 14th.
A long-tailed duck was seen on Third Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg, and three were seen on Mascoma Lake, all on Dec. 13.
Two white-winged scoters were seen from Hilton Park at Dover Point on Dec. 10.
A Glaucous gull continues to be seen in Hampton Harbor and a lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and three razorbills were seen on the Piscatqua River from New Castle on Dec. 13.
Birders on two offshore fishing boat cruises out of Hampton Harbor reported the following highlights from New Hampshire and Massachusetts waters: on Dec. 11: an Atlantic puffin, 95 black-legged kittiwakes, two black guillemots, seven razorbills, five common murres, 22 dovekies, two pomarine jaegers, one thick-billed murre, two northern fulmars, and four great shearwaters. On Dec. 12: 105 dovekies, three Atlantic puffins, two great shearwaters, 182 black-legged kittiwakes, seven northern fulmars, 16 common murres, two thick-billed murres, four razorbills, one pomarine jaeger, and three black guillemonts.
Evening grosbeak sightings reported during the past week included 78 in Jefferson, 12 in Marlborough, six in Gorham, and a few pairs and single birds from scattered locations.
Pine grosbeak sightings during the past week included 76 in Rochester, 20 at the Laconia Country Club, 28 in Keene, 22 in Penacook, 20 in West Lebanon, 11 in Gorham, five in New London, six in Concord, and two in Exeter.
White-winged crossbill sightings during the past week included 49 in West Swanzey, 25 on Pack Monadnock, 27 in Portsmouth, 11 in Exeter, and three in New Castle.
Red crossbill sightings during the past week included 15 on Temple Mountain, 15 in Antrim, nine in Hancock, seven in Penacook, and 11 in Rye.
A flock of 50 common redpolls was reported from Exeter on Dec. 13, and a flock of 30 was reported from Bradford on the 12th.
Seven snow buntings were reported from Hampton Beach State Park on Dec. 12.
A Canada jay was seen in North Sandwich on Dec. 14.
Late-migrating birds reported during the past week included a pied-billed grebe, two American kestrel, a red-shouldered hawk, a Northern harrier, several yellow-bellied sapsuckers, two ruby-crowned kinglets, three hermit thrushes, a Lincoln’s sparrow, several Savannah sparrows, a Cape May warbler, two yellow-rumped warblers, an American redstart, a gray catbird, an Eastern towhee, a rusty blackbird, and two fish crows.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.