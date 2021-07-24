This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 19.
A lark bunting was photographed at a private residence in Hudson on July 17, and again on the 19th.
An eared grebe was discovered on Long Pond in Lempster on July 7, has been seen numerous times since then, and was last reported on the 15th.
An Acadian flycatcher continues to be reported from the Oyster River Forest in Durham and was last reported on July 17.
Two black vultures were seen from Woodward Road in Westmoreland on July15.
Mississippi kites continue to be seen in Durham, Newmarket, Greenland, and Stratham, where they have nested in past years.
Single merlins were reported from Portsmouth, Exeter, and Concord during the past week.
A pair of red-headed woodpeckers is nesting in Bear Brook State Park and was last reported, along with a juvenile bird, on July 17.
Three least bitterns continue to be seen in the Cranberry Pond wetlands located behind the Price Chopper shopping center on Route 12A in West Lebanon and 1 was last reported on July 19.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen at the Little River along Appledore Avenue in North Hampton on July 18 and 19.
An immature little blue heron was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on July 13.
A flock of 46 glossy ibis was tallied flying over Hampton Beach State Park on July 17.
Two American oystercatchers, and an Arctic tern were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week by field biologists working for the Shoals Marine Lab Tern Conservation Program.
A Cory’s shearwater was seen offshore at Jeffrey’s Ledge on July 13.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen in Hampton Harbor on July 13.
A Caspian tern was seen in Rye Harbor on July 12.
Several piping plover and least tern chicks have been reported from Hampton Beach and Seabrook Beach. If you visit these beaches, tread carefully as these birds can be difficult to see and are sensitive to disturbance.
Southbound autumn migration has already begun as evidenced by reports of a pectoral sandpiper and a semipalmated plover in Rochester, and seven short-billed dowitchers in Hollis.
Two fox sparrows were reported from the Caps Ridge Trail off of Jefferson Notch Road in the White Mountains on July 17.
Two red crossbills were reported from Lempster and one was reported from Strafford, all during the past week.
A spruce grouse and a Bicknell’s thrush were reported from Mount Chocorua in Albany on July 16.
A Swainson’s thrush was reported from New London on July 17.
A yellow-billed cuckoo was reported from Etna, and one was reported from Tamworth, both during the past week.
Two orchard orioles were seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on July 17.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.