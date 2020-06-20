This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 15.
Mississippi kites continued to be reported from Madbury Road in Durham, from Folsom Drive in Newmarket, and in Stratham and Greenland, all during the past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for a number of years.
Two sandhill cranes were seen in Hollis on June 9; one was reported from Stevens Hill Road in Nottingham on the 12th; and one was reported from Sweat Meadow along the Androscoggin River in Errol on the 9th.
An Iceland gull was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on June 9, and a Bonaparte’s gull was seen there on the 12th.
A little blue heron was seen near Jenness Beach in Rye on June 9, and there was an unconfirmed report of one from Adams Point in Durham on the 12th.
Up to three least bitterns continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located behind the Price Chopper in West Lebanon and were last reported on June 14.
A pectoral sandpiper was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on June 9.
A few pairs of piping plovers and least terns are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park. Please tread carefully and respect these nesting and foraging birds. Young piping plovers leave the nest right after hatching, are tiny and difficult to see, and can be easily injured or killed by an errant footstep, beach ball, or Frisbee.
A red-necked grebe was seen off of North Hampton State Beach on June 9.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen at the Derryfield Country Club in Manchester on June 12, and a pair continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park.
Seven evening grosbeaks were reported from Strafford on June 13, and two were seen in Etna on the 15th.
Up to 12 red crossbills were reported from Wapack National Wildlife Refuge, and a couple were reported from Antrim, all during the past week. One red crossbill was reported from Pickering Ponds in Rochester on June 9.
A few red crossbills, white-winged crossbills, and pine siskins continued to be reported from the White Mountains and Pittsburg during the past week.
A cerulean warbler was seen in Sandwich on June 14, and there was an unconfirmed report of a yellow-throated warbler in Holderness on the 12th.
A fox sparrow was reported from the Mittersill Ski area in Franconia, and a white-crowned sparrow was reported from the Crawford Path, both in the White Mountains on June 13.
Twenty purple martins were seen from Cross Beach Road in Seabrook on June 13.
