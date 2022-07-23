This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 18.
An American oystercatcher, and three Arctic terns were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A stilt sandpiper was seen in Hampton Marsh on July 15.
A greater yellowlegs was seen on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on July 14, and a lesser yellowlegs was reported from Upper Hall Pond in Center Sandwich on the 15th.
Three solitary sandpipers were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester; two were seen in Peterborough; two were seen in Rindge; one was seen in Exeter; and one was seen in Lyme, all during the past week.
A few least terns and piping plovers are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park, and Seabrook Town Beach. If you visit these areas, please give these birds room to forage and raise their families.
A snowy egret was seen at Adams Point in Durham on July 14.
A female king eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on July 17.
A gadwall and a green-winged teal were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant during the past week. There is no vehicle access — please park outside the gate and walk in.
A Mississippi kite was seen in Stratham several times during the past week.
Four merlins were seen in North Conway; two were seen in Deerfield; two were seen in Concord; and one was seen in Dover, all during the past week.
A black vulture was seen in Westmoreland on July 16.
A fish crow was reported from Holderness on July 11, and again from Plymouth, on the 15th. Another fish crow was reported from Dover on the 17th.
At least 50 red crossbills were seen at Pack Monadnock, 10 were reported from Temple, and 10 were reported from Bartlett, all during the past week.
Several Bicknell’s thrushes and fox sparrows were reported from the White Mountains during the past week.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
