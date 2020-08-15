This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 10.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A sooty tern was photographed on Pleasant Lake in Deerfield on Aug. 6, but it has not been relocated.
A swallow-tailed kite was seen soaring in Lebanon in the area of the airport on Aug. 9. Last week one was photographed in Claremont on July 29; one was reported from Keene on the 27th; and one was reported from Webster on the 24th. It is unknown if these sightings all represent the same individual.
Mississippi kites continued to be reported from Durham, Newmarket, Stratham and Greenland during the past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for a number of years. The nests are located on private property, so please respectfully view the birds from the road.
A lesser black-backed gull, a stilt sandpiper and a white-rumped sandpiper were all seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant on one or two days during the past week. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays only. If you visit, you must be out of the plant by 2:45 p.m.so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Park in an assigned space, and do not drive on the dikes or block the roads. Be aware of on-going construction and do not obstruct any workers. Due to Covid-19, you do not need to check-in. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
A black-crowned night-heron was reported from Pickering Ponds last week.
A black guillemot was seen in Rye Harbor on Aug. 8.
A red-necked grebe was seen on Lake Umbagog on Aug. 7.
A Bonaparte’s gull was seen on Squam Lake on July 29, and again on Aug. 7.
Up to five least bitterns continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located behind the Price Chopper and the Walmart garden center in West Lebanon, and they were last reported on Aug. 10. Green herons have also been seen here.
A great egret was seen in a pond along Union Avenue in Laconia on Aug. 9, and one was seen in Tilton on the 10th.
An immature little blue heron was seen at the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on Aug. 6; one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 8th, and one was seen at Hampton Marsh on the 9th.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Aug. 8, and one was seen in the Hampton Harbor area on Aug. 4, 8 and 10.
Red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat with high counts of 17 at Pack Monadnock on Aug. 8; 14 at the Harris Center in Hancock on the 8th; and 20 at the Lancy Brook wetlands in Brookline on the 8th.
A white-winged crossbill was reported from Temple Mountain on Aug. 9.
Several yellow-billed cuckoos were again reported during the past week – a good year for them. They are helping to protect our forests from caterpillar damage.
Birders on a fishing boat trip out of Hampton Harbor on Aug. 7 reported two sooty shearwaters, six great shearwaters and several hundred Wilson’s storm-petrels.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.