This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 12.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A late-migrating ruby-throated hummingbird was seen in Bartlett on Oct. 8; one was seen in Wilton on the 12th; and one was reported from Hill on the 9th.
Two sandhill cranes were seen in a cornfield along Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham on Oct. 5.
A Cory’s shearwater was seen along the coast from Great Boar’s Head in Hampton on Oct. 5.
Ten red-throated loons were seen from Little Boar’s Head in North Hampton on Oct. 9, and 42 were tallied from the Rye Harbor area on the 12th.
A lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and 12 laughing gulls were seen along the coast on Oct. 9.
A whooper swan of probable domestic origin was seen at Eel Pond in Rye on Oct. 12.
A stilt sandpiper was seen at Lake Massebesic in Auburn and two were seen in Hampton Marsh, all on Oct. 9.
Three American golden-plovers were seen in a farm field in Conway on Oct. 9.
A possible long-billed dowitcher was reported on the coast, and up to five short-billed dowitchers were seen in Hampton Marsh, all during the past week.
Seven ruddy ducks were seen in Exeter on Oct. 11, and a lesser scaup was reported from Wentworth on the 8th.
An American coot was seen in Sandwich on Oct. 10.
A great cormorant was seen at the Baker Floodwater Reservoir in Warren on Oct. 8.
An immature little blue heron was seen in Hampton on Oct. 9; and thee yellow-crowned herons were seen along Glade Path in Hampton on Oct. 6.
A glossy ibis was seen in Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Oct. 7 and one was seen at Pickering Pond in Rochester on the 6th.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was seen in Benson Park in Hudson on Oct. 5, and one was seen in Franklin on the 6th.
A white-eyed vireo was seen at the Laconia State School grounds along the trail that goes to the first parking lot in Ahern State Park on Oct. 9.
A Connecticut warbler was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 6.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Oct. 6.
An orange-crowned warbler was reported from Center Ossipee on Oct. 5.
A clay-colored sparrow continues to be seen at Goss Farm in Rye and was last reported on Oct. 10.
Two dickcissels were seen at the Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street in Concord, and one continues to be seen at Goss Farm in Rye, all during the past week
Several fox sparrows were reported during the past week.
A snow bunting was reported from Tuftonboro on Oct. 11.
Twenty common redpolls were seen at Trask Brook Road in Sunapee on Oct. 11.
A boreal chickadee continues to be seen near the summit of Pack Monadnock and was last reported on Oct. 11.
A marsh wren was seen at Lake Massabesic in Manchester on Oct. 9 and 10.
A Baltimore oriole was seen in Alton on Oct. 7.
There were several reports of Eastern towhees from scattered locations during the past week.
Several flocks of up to 30 American pipits each were reported from farm fields during the past week.
Numerous red crossbills continued to be reported from appropriate habitat during the past week, and three white-winged crossbills were reported from Hollis on Oct. 11.
Pine siskins are irrupting into New Hampshire in flocks of up to 50 birds.
Small numbers of evening grosbeaks were reported from Sunapee, Lempster, South Sutton, Sandwich, Derry, and North Conway during the past week.
A flock of at least 30 fish crows was reported from Laconia on Oct. 6. Large numbers of migrating white-crowned sparrows have been reported during the past week.
Southbound raptor migration for the fall season is taking place and observers have already counted thousands from various locations throughout the state. Raptor totals to date for Pack Monadnock are over 10,000. If you want to join the hawk-watchers on Pack Monadnock, check with Miller State Park for visitation requirements.
