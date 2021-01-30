This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 25.
During the Coronavirus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A sage thrasher continues to be seen along the trail at the north end of the Hinsdale Setbacks along the Connecticut River, and was last reported on Jan. 25.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road between #175 and #205 in Keene and was last reported on Jan. 22.
Another red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along fields on Old Concord Road in Henniker, and was last reported on the 23rd.
A golden eagle was seen over Pack Monadnock on Jan. 21.
Two rough-legged hawks were seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on Jan. 25, and one was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on the 22nd.
Up to four Barrow’s goldeneyes continued to be seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester during the past week, and a pair was seen below Sewall’s Falls on the Merrimack River in Concord on the 23rd.
A pair of redheads was seen on Great Bay from Greenland on Jan. 22.
A northern shoveler and a blue-winged teal were seen in Exeter on Jan. 23, a pair of gadwall was seen in Salem on the 19th, a lesser scaup was seen in Walpole on the 22nd, a northern pintail was seen in Nashua on the 24th, and a wood duck was seen in Laconia on the 21st.
A dickcissel was reported from Belmont on Jan. 20.
A flock of 28 evening grosbeaks was seen in Peterborough on Jan. 20, another flock of 28 was seen in Jefferson on the 25th, and a flock of five was seen in Marlborough on the 22nd.
Pine grosbeak sightings during the past week included 20 in Concord, nine in Rochester, and seven in Strafford. Smaller numbers were reported from scattered locations.
White-winged crossbill sightings during the past week included 22 in Swanzey, and 20 in Concord. Red crossbill sightings during the past week included 20 in Swanzey, eight in Hancock and seven in Hollis. Smaller numbers of both crossbill species were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Single hoary redpolls were seen in Hollis and Center Barnstead, and there continue to be scattered sightings of common redpolls from around the state.
Eighty-nine turkey vultures were seen roosting in Exeter on Jan. 18.
Two boreal chickadees were reported from Mount Monadnock on Jan. 22.
Late-migrating species reported during the past week included: double-crested cormorant, semipalmated plover, black-bellied plover, Wilson’s snipe, merlin, red-shouldered hawk, northern flicker, yellow-bellied sapsucker, eastern towhee, hermit thrush, ruby-crowned kinglet, black-throated blue warbler, Lincoln’s sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, fox sparrow, chipping sparrow, Savannah sparrow, field sparrow, gray catbird, rusty blackbird, red-winged blackbird, and fish crow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.