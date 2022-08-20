This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 15.
A Hudsonian godwit, a marbled godwit, and a whimbrel were all seen in Hampton Harbor on Aug. 13.
There was an unconfirmed report of a Baird’s sandpiper from Hampton Harbor on Aug. 14.
Two American oystercatchers, and three Arctic terns continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A few least terns and piping plovers nested at Hampton Beach State Park, and Seabrook Town Beach. If you visit, please give these birds room to forage and raise their families.
Two Caspian terns were seen in Hampton Harbor on Aug. 15.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen in Hampton Harbor on Aug. 11, and two great black-backed gulls were seen on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Aug. 10 and 12.
A female king eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on Aug. 14.
An immature little blue heron was seen at the marsh on the west side of Route 1A opposite Wallis Sands in Rye on Aug. 12 and 13.
A glossy ibis was seen at Surry Mountain Lake on Aug. 12 and 13, and one was seen at the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on the 15th.
There was an unconfirmed report of two white ibis from the mill pond at Chocorua Village on Aug. 10.
A snowy egret was seen away from the coast at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Aug. 13.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen at North Mill Pond in Portsmouth on Aug. 9 and 10.
A Mississippi kite was seen in Stratham on Aug. 12.
A black vulture was reported from Orford on Aug. 15.
A grasshopper sparrow was seen along Short Street and Arboretum Drive opposite the Pease Airport in Newington on Aug. 14.
Two red crossbills were reported from Brookline, two were reported from the White Mountains, and one was reported from Waterville Valley, all during the past week.
Four orchard orioles were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester during the past week.
Eight bank swallows were seen in Charlestown on Aug. 13.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
