This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 2.
A roseate spoonbill was discovered near the dam on the Androscoggin River located behind the transfer station in Gorham on July 30. It was seen again on July 31 and Aug. 1. To look for the bird, park outside of the entrance to the transfer station (there are about six parking spaces), walk to the river’s edge and then walk upstream. The bird has been seen near the buoys near the dam and as far upstream as an active Osprey nest on the opposite shore.
The snowy owl that was reported last week has been rescued and is now with a wildlife rehabilitator. Hopefully it will recover completely and will be able to be released at a later date.
Mississippi kites continue to be seen in Durham, Newmarket, Greenland and Stratham, where they have nested in past years.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant on July 30. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, please be out of the plant by 2:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
There was an unconfirmed report of four red-necked grebes from Forest Lake in Dalton on July 31.
A whimbrel and a white-rumped sandpiper were reported from the coast on Aug. 1.
Four least bitterns continue to be seen in the Cranberry Pond wetlands located behind the Price Chopper shopping center on Route 12A in West Lebanon and were last reported on Aug. 2. Two least bitterns were reported from World End Pond in Salem on Aug. 1, and one was reported from Beaver Brook Great Meadow in Hollis on Aug. 1.
An immature little blue heron was seen at Meadow Pond in Hampton on Aug. 2, and a green heron was seen in Groveton on Aug. 1.
Two great egrets were seen in Whitefield; one was seen in Orford; and one was seen in New London, all on Aug. 1.
Four American oystercatchers, five black guillemots, a ruddy turnstone, a great cormorant, and a long-tailed duck were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week by field biologists working for the Shoals Marine Lab Tern Conservation Program, and birders on passing boats.
Several piping plover and least tern chicks continue to be reported from Hampton Beach and Seabrook Beach. If you visit those beaches, tread carefully as these birds can be difficult to see and are sensitive to disturbance.
A red crossbill was reported from Warner on July 30.
A fox sparrow was reported from the Franconia Ridge Trail in the White Mountains on July 28.
Three black-backed woodpeckers were reported from the Glencliff Trail on Mount Moosilauke on Aug. 1.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.