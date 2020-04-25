This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 20.
During the coronavirus outbreak New Hampshire Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A sandhill crane was reported from Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on April 19, and one was reported from Stinson Forest in Ossipee on the 14th.
A Bullock’s oriole was seen at a private residence in Stratham on April 20.
A red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on April 19. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle.
A pair of red-headed woodpeckers was photographed at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown on April 17.
A black vulture was photographed in Raymond on April 17, and two were reported from Nashua on the 14th.
An adult golden eagle was reported from Gorham several times during the past week, and photographed on April 17. An immature golden eagle was photographed in Errol on April 19.
A red-necked grebe was seen at Sandwich Bay on Squam Lake on April 20, and one was seen on Mascoma Lake on the 18th. A pied-billed grebe and 44 ring-necked ducks were seen at Gile Pond in North Sutton on April 18.
A glossy ibis was seen near Marsh Road in Rye on April 15.
Two American bitterns were seen in wetlands near the Keene Airport on April 16, and one was seen in a marsh in Plainfield on the 15th.
An over-wintering semipalmated plover was seen in Rye on April 19, and a newly arrived spotted sandpiper was seen in Brookline on the 20th.
A Northern goshawk was seen in Hancock on April 19.
Twelve red crossbills were reported from Pitcher Mountain in Stoddard on April 20, and a white-winged crossbill was reported from Mount Monadnock on the 19th.
Several Louisiana waterthrushes, palm warblers, and yellow-rumped warblers, and numerous pine warblers were reported, all during the past week.
Several bank swallows were reported during the past week.
A pair of black-backed woodpeckers was seen on the trail to Little Cherry Pond in the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on April 19.
Several evening grosbeaks were reported from Newbury on April 14.
A “kettle” of 20 hawks, mainly broad-winged hawks, was seen migrating north in Exeter on April 16.
Other species of seasonal note that were reported during the past week included: fish crow, house wren, blue-headed vireo, vesper sparrow, and rusty blackbird.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.