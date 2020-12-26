This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Dec. 21.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A sage thrasher was seen by the trail at the north end of the Hinsdale Setbacks along the Connecticut River, on Dec. 21.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen near 197 Jordan Road in Keene on Dec 20.
A snowy owl continues to be seen at Hampton Beach State Park and in the surrounding area and was last reported on Dec. 19.
A rough-legged hawk was seen in coastal Seabrook on Dec. 20.
A northern shrike was seen in Pittsburg on Dec. 15.
A Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Dec. 19.
Three redheads and a gadwall were seen at Great Bay on Dec. 19, and a gadwall was seen at Lake Francis in Pittsburg on the 15th.
Two ring-necked ducks and six buffleheads were seen on the Connecticut River in the Lebanon and Hanover area, all on Dec. 15.
Five razorbills were seen along the coast on Dec. 19.
Two glaucous gulls continue to be seen in Hampton Harbor and a lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye.
A flock of 40 bohemian waxwings was seen in Gorham on Dec. 20.
Over 280 evening grosbeaks were reported from Pittsburg on Dec. 15, and a flock of 30 was seen in Warren on Dec. 20.
Pine grosbeak sightings during the past week included 50 in Pittsburg, 16 in Rochester, 27 in Lebanon, 12 in Marlborough, eight in Dover, eight in Stratham, eight in Strafford, and several smaller flocks from various locations.
White-winged crossbill sightings during the past week included 25 in Newmarket, and 43 in Rye.
Red crossbill sightings during the past week included 27 in Keene, 12 in Dublin, 10 in Marlborough, and numerous reports of smaller flocks from scattered locations.
A flock of 35 common redpolls was reported from Hampton Beach State Park, a flock of 33 was reported from Newmarket, and a flock of 20 was reported from Concord, all during the past week.
A Lapland longspur and 120 snow buntings were reported from Hampton Beach State Park on Dec. 19.
Five white-crowned sparrows were seen in Greenland on Dec. 19.
Two boreal chickadees were reported from Mount Skatutakee on Dec. 19.
Late-migrating birds reported during the past week included a wood duck, two American kestrels, three merlins, three red-shouldered hawks, two northern harriers, at least 12 yellow-bellied sapsuckers, three hermit thrushes, two Lincoln’s sparrows, several Savannah sparrows, a Cape May warbler, two yellow-rumped warblers, a black-throated blue warbler, a pine warbler, two gray catbirds, three rusty blackbirds, and a fish crow.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.