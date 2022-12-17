This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Dec. 12.
A probable ash-throated flycatcher was seen at Moore Fields on Route 155A in Durham on Dec. 11.
A female Rufous hummingbird has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Newmarket during the past week and was last reported on Dec. 4.
A Ross’s goose was seen at Jackson’s Landing at the Oyster River in Durham on Dec. 12. It is not known if this is the same bird as the one that has been in Rochester.
A Ross’s goose was discovered at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant on Nov. 30, and continued to be seen there during the last week. It was last reported from Pickering Ponds (adjacent to the Treatment Plant) on Dec. 11. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays only. If you visit, be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
A very-late migrating barn swallow has been seen in the same area during the past week and was last reported on Dec. 11.
A flock of approximately 25 Brant was seen on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on Dec. 10.
Dovekies have been seen along the coast and in the Gulf of Maine during the past week, including 14 seen from Rye Harbor State Park on Dec. 7.
A thick-billed murre was seen on the coast on Dec. 6, and four razorbills were seen from Peirce Island in Portsmouth on Dec. 11.
A black-legged kittiwake was photographed on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on Dec. 11; a lesser black-backed gull was seen in Rochester on the 8th; and an Iceland gull was seen in Salem on the 11th.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen in Opechee Bay in Laconia on Dec. 9, and a hybrid of a common goldeneye and a Barrow’s goldeneye was photographed at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Dec. 8.
A pair of gadwall was seen at Canobie Lake in Salem on Dec. 11, and a male wood duck was seen at Lucas Pond in Northwood on Dec. 8.
A snowy owl was seen in Hampton Marsh on Dec. 11.
A black vulture was seen soaring with a turkey vulture in East Kingston on Dec. 11. Two turkey vultures were seen in Durham, and single turkey vultures were seen in Dover and Barrington all during the past week.
A Northern shrike was seen in North Stratford on Dec. 10, and one was seen at the N.H. Audubon Thompson Sanctuary in North Sandwich on the 12th.
A great egret was seen at Rye Harbor on Dec. 6.
A flock of 26 Bohemian waxwings was seen in Twin Mountain on Dec. 11, and a flock of 14 was seen in Sandwich on the 12th.
A flock of 57 evening grosbeaks was seen in Twin Mountain on Dec. 11; a flock of 30 was seen visiting a birdfeeder in Berlin on the 11th; a flock of 18 was seen in North Sutton on the 10th; a flock of 14 was seen in Lyme Center on the 7th; and a flock of eight was seen in Wilmot on the 6th.
Six pine grosbeaks were seen from Hazen Road in Whitefield on Dec. 11, and 19 were seen in Sandwich on the 9th.
Two red crossbills were reported from Mount Monadnock on Dec. 10.
Two American pipits were seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Dec. 5.
Sixty snow buntings were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Dec. 11, and a Lapland longspur was seen here on the 6th.
A Canada warbler continued to be seen at Beckman’s Landing in Seabrook during the past week, and was last reported on Dec. 10.
A pine warbler was seen at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on Dec. 9.
A ruby-crowned kinglet was seen in Seabrook on Dec. 11, and one was seen in Concord on the 7th.
A yellow-bellied sapsucker was seen in Walpole on Dec. 9, and one was seen in Durham on the 5th.
A gray catbird was seen in Barnstead on several days during the past week, and one was seen in Hollis on Dec. 10.
A chipping sparrow was seen in Conway on Dec. 11; one was seen in Northfield on the 7th; and one was seen in Walpole on the 7th.
A Carolina wren was reported from Gorham on Dec. 11.
