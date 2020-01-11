This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 6.
A female Bullock’s oriole has been located at a private residence in New Castle and was last reported on Jan. 3.
A male Bullock’s oriole has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Stratham, and was last reported on Jan. 5.
A Western tanager was discovered in North Hampton on Dec. 14, and has been seen many times since then, most recently on Jan. 5. It has mainly been seen foraging on both sides of Maple Road near the intersection with Chapel Road.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on Jan. 5. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead located north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle. Another immature red-headed woodpecker was seen along Wednesday Hill Road in Durham on Jan. 6.
A yellow-breasted chat continues to be seen at a private residence at South Mill Pond in Portsmouth and was last reported on Jan. 5.
A short-eared owl was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Jan. 3.
A Northern shrike was seen in Berlin on Jan. 1, and one was seen in Weare on the 3rd.
Two male and one female Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen near Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Jan. 3.
A cackling goose was reported from Great Bay on Dec. 29.
A glaucous gull was seen in Seabrook near Hampton Harbor several times during the past week.
Birders on two different offshore boat trips in New Hampshire and Massachusetts waters on Jan. 4 reported two pomarine jaegers; two Atlantic puffins; 67 common murres; 47 razorbills; over 2,200 dovekies; three black guillemots; seven Northern fulmars; and 132 black-legged kittiwakes.
A few small flocks of white-winged crossbills and red crossbills were reported from the White Mountains during the past week. Five red crossbills were reported from Mount Monadnock on Jan. 1.
A white-crowned sparrow was seen in North Hampton on Jan. 5.
Three Lapland longspurs were seen at Pinnacle Lane in Walpole on Jan. 1.
A semipalmated plover continues to be seen sporadically at Ragged Neck in Rye, and was last reported on Dec. 31.
There have been an unusual number of late-migrating tree swallows reported from the coast during the past month with a recent sighting of two on Jan. 1.
Two fish crows were reported from near Hampton Marsh on Jan. 1.
A pied-billed grebe was reported from the Mascoma River in Lebanon on Jan. 5.
Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week included: wood duck, turkey vulture, belted kingfisher, common grackle, red-winged blackbird, Eastern phoebe, hermit thrush, gray catbird, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, chirping sparrow, fox sparrow, field sparrow, swamp sparrow, Savannah sparrow, northern flicker, and yellow-bellied sapsucker.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
