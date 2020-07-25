This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 20.
During the coronavirus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A Forster’s tern was reported from Powder Mill Pond in Hancock on July 14.
An American oystercatcher was seen flying by Jenness Beach in Rye on July 13.
A tricolored heron and three glossy ibis were seen in coastal Hampton on July14. An immature little blue heron was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July 16 and 18. A black-crowned night heron was seen in trees near 32 Centerra Parkway in Lebanon on July 17 and 18.
A sedge wren was reported from a wetland located along Route 25 and just north of Taterboro Road in Sandwich on July 18.
An Acadian flycatcher continues to be seen and heard at the marsh on Gile Road near the junction with Route 152 in Lee and was last reported on July 17.
Up to four least bitterns continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located behind the Price Chopper and the Walmart garden center in West Lebanon, and they were last reported on July 18. A sora continues to be heard here as well.
A black vulture was seen soaring over fields in Westmoreland on July 15.
Mississippi kites continued to be reported from Madbury Road in Durham and from various locations in Newmarket, Stratham and Greenland, all during the past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for a number of years.
A few pairs of piping plovers and least terns are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park. Please tread carefully and respect these nesting and foraging birds. Young piping plovers leave the nest right after hatching, are tiny and difficult to see, and can be easily injured or killed by an errant footstep, beach ball, or Frisbee.
A spruce grouse was seen on the Webster/Jackson trail in Crawford Notch in the White Mountains on July 16.
A family of four red-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on July 16.
Red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat with a high count of 26 on Pack Monadnock on July 16.
A fox sparrow was reported from Dixville on July 16.
Sixteen purple martins were reported from along the coast on July 16.
Several yellow-billed cuckoos were again reported during the past week – a good year for them.
