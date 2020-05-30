This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 25.
During the coronavirus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A long-eared owl was seen along Baker Road in North Sutton on May 23, but has not been relocated.
A Mississippi kite was seen in Durham and two were seen in Newmarket, all during the past week. Mississippi kites have been successfully nesting in these towns for a number of years.
Two black vultures were reported from Wilton on May 25.
A cattle egret was seen near Great Bay Farm in Newington on May 20, but has not been relocated. A great egret was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on the 25th.
A razorbill was seen offshore, and a red-throated loon was seen on the coast, both on May 24.
Five Caspian terns were seen flying north along the coast in Rye, and two least terns were seen in Hampton Marsh, all on May 23.
Five American oystercatchers were seen migrating north along the coast, and a red knot was seen in Hampton Harbor, all on May 24.
A marbled godwit was seen in Hampton Marsh on May 22; a pectoral sandpiper was seen in Exeter on the 24th; and a black-bellied plover was reported from the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on the 25th.
Two semipalmated plovers, and two semipalmated sandpipers were seen in Charlestown on May 23.
Over 200 short-billed dowitchers were seen in two separate flocks in Hampton on May 23.
Three upland sandpipers were seen at Pease International Tradeport on May 22.
A few piping plovers are nesting on the coast.
A common gallinule was seen at the Unsworth (Koenig) Preserve in Moultonborough on May 20; one was seen along Old Harvard Road in Moultonborough on the 21st; and one was seen at the Brookford Farm in Canterbury on the 20th.
A sora was reported from Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on May 21; one was reported from the Geremonty Road marsh in Salem on the 22nd; and one was reported from Old Mill Road in Lee on the 20th.
A Lawrence’s warbler was seen at Moody Park in Claremont on May 23, and there was an unconfirmed report of two golden-winged warblers in Brookline on May 20.
A blue grosbeak was seen at a private residence in Peterborough on May 25, and there was an unconfirmed report of one in Lyndborough on the 20th.
Three grasshopper sparrows were reported from Woodmont Orchard in Hollis; three were reported from the Concord Airport; one was reported from the old Hinsdale Raceway grounds; and one was reported from McIntyre Road in Newington, all during the past week.
An American pipit was reported from Pease International Tradeport in Newington on May 22.
Four red crossbills were seen in Orford on May 21, and two were reported from Hancock on the 22nd.
An olive-sided flycatcher was reported from Brownfield Road in Eaton on May 22, and one was seen along East Weare Road in Weare on the 25th.
A flock of eight common nighthawks was seen flying over Exeter on May 22.
Whip-poor-wills were heard in New Boston and Ashland during the past week.
Twenty-five purple martins were seen from Cross Beach Road in Seabrook on May 23.
More migrant birds arrived during the past week. Species reported included:
Swainson’s thrush, Philadelphia vireo, Cape May warbler, bay-breasted warbler, Tennessee warbler, blackpoll warbler, Wilson’s warbler, mourning warbler, yellow-billed cuckoo, marsh wren, eastern wood-peewee, alder flycatcher, willow flycatcher, yellow-bellied flycatcher, saltmarsh sparrow, and Lincoln’s sparrow.
