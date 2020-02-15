This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 10.
A painted bunting (either a young male, or a female, by plumage) was discovered visiting a birdfeeder at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center on Bald Hill Road in Albany on Feb. 6. It has been seen every day since then and was last reported on the 10th.
A male Bullock’s oriole has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Stratham, and was last reported on Feb. 9. After a month of no reports, another Bullock’s oriole has been relocated at a private residence in New Castle on Feb. 1 and 4. A Baltimore oriole was seen at a birdfeeder at a private residence in Hampton on Feb. 4.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on Feb. 9.
To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead located north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle. Another immature red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen along Wednesday Hill Road in Durham and was last reported on Feb. 9.
A black vulture was seen flying over Windham on Feb. 10, and one was seen soaring in the Connecticut River Valley, near Walpole, on the 5th.
A Northern shrike was seen along Old Hancock Road in Hancock on Feb. 5 and 9.
A Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham on Feb. 5.
A red-breasted merganser was seen at the Connecticut River in Lebanon on Feb. 4 and 5.
A Northern pintail was seen at Reed’s Marsh in Orford, and one was seen at Brookford Farm in Canterbury, both during the past week.
A snow goose was seen at Parson’s Creek salt marsh west of Route 1A and Wallis Sands beach in Rye on Feb. 9.
A semipalmated plover continues to be seen sporadically at Ragged Neck in Rye, and was last reported on Feb. 6.
A few thick-billed murres, dovekies, razorbills, and black guillemots continued to be seen along the coast during the past week.
Small numbers of white-winged crossbills and red crossbills were reported from northern counties during the past week.
Four Lapland longspurs were seen at 14 Pinnacle View Lane in Walpole on Feb. 8, and three were seen in cornfields in North Haverhill on Feb. 3.
A fish crow was reported from near Hampton Marsh on Feb. 7.
Ten common grackles were seen in Derry on Feb. 10.
A pair of evening grosbeaks was seen on Mason Road in Sandwich on Feb. 9.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen along the south section of Trudeau Road in Bethlehem on Feb. 8.
A flock of 30 turkey vultures was seen soaring over Exeter on Feb. 7.
Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week included: American kestrel, Merlin, red-shouldered hawk, Northern harrier, turkey vulture, belted kingfisher, hermit thrush, gray catbird, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, song sparrow, chipping sparrow, fox sparrow, field sparrow, swamp sparrow, Savannah sparrow, red-winged blackbird, yellow-bellied sapsucker, and Northern flicker.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.