This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 17.
A painted bunting (either a young male, or a female, by plumage) was discovered visiting a birdfeeder at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center on Bald Hill Road in Albany on Feb. 6. It has been seen every day since then and was last reported on the 16th.
A male Bullock’s oriole has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Stratham, and was last reported on Feb. 15. A Baltimore oriole was again seen at a birdfeeder at a private residence in Hampton on Feb. 17.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on Feb. 15. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead located north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle. Another immature red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen along Wednesday Hill Road in Durham and was last reported on Feb. 16.
A varied thrush was seen with a flock of American robins in Newmarket on Feb. 11.
A Northern shrike was seen at a private residence in Tilton on Feb. 12, and one was seen at a private residence in Lyme on the 17th.
Two black vultures and 53 turkey vultures were seen roosting together in Exeter on Feb. 17.
Two Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen in the Merrimack River north of Stark Landing, in Manchester, on Feb. 15.
A redhead was seen in Great Bay in Greenland on Feb. 15.
Two gadwalls were seen at Jackson’s Landing on the Oyster River in Durham on Feb. 11.
A snow goose was seen at Parson’s Creek salt marsh west of Route 1A and Wallis Sands beach in Rye on Feb. 11.
An Iceland gull and a Glaucous gull were seen along the coast in Hampton on Feb. 15.
A semipalmated plover continues to be seen sporadically at Ragged Neck in Rye, and was last reported on Feb. 17.
A few Atlantic puffins, thick-billed murres, common murres, dovekies, razorbills, and black guillemots continued to be seen between the shore and the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A dickcissel was seen in Manchester on Feb. 13.Small numbers of white-winged crossbills and red crossbills were reported from northern counties during the past week.
Six Lapland longspurs were seen at 14 Pinnacle View Lane in Walpole on Feb. 15, and a flock of 54 snow buntings was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on the 17th.Two fish crows were reported from near Hampton Marsh on Feb. 12.
A flock of 20 red-winged blackbirds was seen in Derry on Feb. 14.
Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week included: American kestrel, Merlin, red-shouldered hawk, Northern harrier, turkey vulture, belted kingfisher, hermit thrush, gray catbird, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, song sparrow, chipping sparrow, fox sparrow, field sparrow, swamp sparrow, Savannah sparrow, red-winged blackbird, yellow-bellied sapsucker, and Northern flicker.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.