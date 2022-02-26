This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 21.
A white-winged dove was found at a private residence in Hampton on Feb. 3 and has been seen numerous times since then. It was last reported on the 20th.
An immature golden eagle was reported at Great Bay from Adam’s Point in Durham on Feb. 18.
A couple of rough-legged hawks were seen again hunting in fields near Pickering Road, Holley Fields, Sixth Street, Rochester Neck Road, and Isenglass River Park, all in Rochester on multiple days during the past week. There was also a report of a rough-legged hawk from the Strafford County Farm Complex in Dover on Feb. 17, and one was seen in Lyme on the 21st.
A northern harrier was seen at Holley Fields in Rochester on Feb. 21.
A few snowy owls continue to be seen along the coast in Seabrook, Hampton and Rye during the past week. Another snowy owl continued to be seen perched on buildings and light-posts in and around Stickney Avenue in Concord during the past week, and was last reported on Feb. 17.
Two short-eared owls have been seen in coastal Seabrook and Hampton on several days during the past week.
Two black vultures were reported flying over the Connecticut River in Chesterfield on Feb. 18.
An Iceland gull was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on Feb. 20, and one was seen at Hilton Park in Dover on the 17th. A glaucous gull was seen in Rochester on Feb. 17 and 19.
A thick-billed murre was seen from Odiorne Point State Park on Feb. 19.
A snow goose was seen in South Lee with a large flock of Canada geese on Feb. 20.
Four Barrow’s goldeneyes and three buffleheads were seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Feb. 20. A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen on the Ossipee River in Effingham on several days during the past week.
Three gadwalls were seen at Powwow Pond in Kingston on Feb. 20.
A northern shrike was seen along Arboretum Drive in a shrubby field opposite Pease International Tradeport on Feb. 16, and one was seen in fields along Worcester Road in Hollis on the 20th.
A dickcissel continues to be seen along South Road in East Kingston and was last reported on Feb. 16.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen near the intersection of Fowler Street and Burrough Street in Penacook on Feb. 20. A fox sparrow was seen in Brookline and one was seen in Portsmouth, both during the past week.
There was an unconfirmed report of a Harris’s sparrow along 9th Street in Kingston on Feb. 19.
A flock of 20 white-winged crossbills was seen in Crawford Notch on Feb. 17, and five red crossbills were seen near the gate at the south end of Bear Notch Road in Albany on Feb. 20.
A Lapland longspur was seen with flock of 30 snow buntings at White Mountain Community College in Berlin on Feb. 18, and three Lapland longspurs, 24 snow buntings, and 27 horned larks were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Feb. 20.
Two common redpolls were seen in Berlin on Feb. 19; one was seen in Jefferson on the 18th; one was seen in Plymouth on the 20th; and one was seen in Croydon on the 20th.
Three bohemian waxwings were seen in Lincoln on Feb. 20, and two evening grosbeaks were seen in Gorham on the 18th.
Three black-bellied plovers were seen again in coastal Hampton on Feb. 21.
A few early returning migrants were reported during the past week, including wood duck, ring-necked duck, green-winged teal, fish crow, common grackle, and red-winged blackbird.
Over-wintering bird species that usually migrate south and that were reported during the past week included: turkey vulture, red-shouldered hawk, American kestrel, merlin, yellow-bellied sapsucker, northern flicker, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, hermit thrush, gray catbird, brown thrasher, rusty blackbird, field sparrow, Savannah sparrow, swamp sparrow, and chipping sparrow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.