This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 18.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A sage thrasher continues to be seen along the trail at the north end of the Hinsdale Setbacks along the Connecticut River, and was last reported on Jan. 16.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road between #175 and #205 in Keene and was last reported on Jan. 18.
Another red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along fields on Old Concord Road in Henniker, and was last reported on the 15th. There was also one reported from near Dimond Hill Farm at 314 Hopkinton Road in Concord on Jan. 13.
A rough-legged hawk was seen near Goodrum’s Crossing Road along Route 63 in Westmoreland, and one was seen at the Strafford County Farm Complex in Dover, both on Jan. 17.
A northern shrike was seen at the Community Gardens on Birch Street in Concord on Jan. 14.
A Lapland longspur was seen in North Haverhill on Jan. 15. A flock of 60 snow buntings was seen in Warren on Jan. 15.
Three Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Jan. 18, and one was seen below Sewall’s Falls on the Merrimack River in Concord on the 17th. Another Barrow’s goldeneye was seen off of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 16th and 17th.
A northern shoveler was seen in Portsmouth on Jan. 12, and one was seen in Exeter on the 17th. A ruddy duck was seen in Exeter on Jan. 13.
A long-tailed duck was seen on Lake Winnipesaukee from Lake Shore Park in Gilford on Jan. 15.
Three dovekies, and a probable thick-billed murre were seen along the coast on Jan. 16, and 12 razorbills were seen in coastal Rye on the 14th.
A Glaucous gull was seen in Rye Harbor, and one was seen in Hampton Harbor, both on Jan. 16. Two Iceland gulls were seen at Odiorne Point State Park, and one was seen at Rye Harbor State Park, all on the 16th.
Eight black-legged kittiwakes and six northern gannets were seen off of coastal Rye on the 16th.
A flock of 65 evening grosbeaks was seen in Jefferson on Jan. 13, a flock of 15 was seen in Peterborough on the 18th, and a flock of nine was seen in Jaffrey on the 15th.
Pine grosbeak sightings during the past week included 15 in Keene, 11 in New London, eight in Concord, nine in Rochester, nine in Stratham, and eight in Gilford.
Smaller numbers were reported from scattered locations.
White-winged crossbill sightings during the past week included 35 in Nelson, 30 at Pack Monadnock, 17 in Swanzey, and 13 in Penacook. Red crossbill sightings during the past week included 15 in Swanzey, 12 in Hinsdale, and 12 in Hancock. Smaller numbers of both crossbill species were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Single hoary redpolls were seen in Errol, Hollis, and Swanzey, and there continue to be scattered sightings of common redpolls from around the state, all during the past week.
Fifty-four turkey vultures were seen at a roosting site in Exeter on Jan. 18.
Late-migrating species reported during the past week included; semi-palmated plover, black-bellied plover, American kestrel, merlin. red-shouldered hawk, northern flicker, yellow-bellied sapsucker, eastern towhee, hermit thrush, ovenbird, black-throated blue warbler, Lincoln’s sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, fox sparrow, chipping sparrow, gray catbird, rusty blackbird, red-winged blackbird, brown-headed cowbird, and fish crow.
.
