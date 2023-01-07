This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Jan. 2.
A western tanager was found foraging on fruiting trees, shrubs, and vines along Ocean Road, west of Route 33, in Greenland on Dec. 17 and has continued to be seen there. It was last reported on Jan. 2.
A mountain bluebird has been seen associating with a flock of about 25 eastern bluebirds in a wetland thicket adjacent to a field along the Furber Strait Trail at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington during the past week, and was last reported on Jan. 2.
A snowy owl was seen in Seabrook Marsh on Jan. 1.
An Atlantic puffin was seen from a boat along the coast on Dec. 29.
Three purple sandpipers were seen at Concord Point in Rye on Jan. 1.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen from the Seabrook side of Hampton Harbor on Dec. 31, and three black-legged kittiwakes were seen along the coast on Dec. 29.
A glaucous gull was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Dec. 29, and an Iceland gull was seen at Great Bay on Jan. 1.
A pink-footed goose was discovered associating with a flock of Canada geese in fields along Route 155A in Durham on Dec. 20. Since then, it has been seen in Great Bay and back in Durham, and was last reported in Durham on Jan. 2. A spotting scope is needed to see the bird well. Two snow geese were also seen in the fields along Route 155A in Durham on Jan. 1.
A female king eider was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Jan. 1.
A harlequin duck was seen on the Merrimack River north of Notre Dame Bridge in Manchester on several days last week and was last reported on Dec. 29. Six harlequin ducks were seen at Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on the 29th.
A pair of Barrow’s goldeneyes was seen between Granite Street Bridge and Notre Dame Bridge on the Merrimack River on Jan. 1.
A hybrid of a common goldeneye and a Barrow’s goldeneye was seen on Great Bay from the Great Bay Discovery Center in Greenland on Dec. 28.
A female Barrow’s goldeneye, a greater scaup, and a lesser scaup were all seen from Lower Smith Road in Sanbornton on Jan. 2.
A flock of six redheads was seen from Osprey Cove in Great Bay in Greenland on Dec. 28.
A gadwall was seen at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on Dec. 31. An American wigeon was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Jan. 1. A ruddy duck was seen in Exeter on Jan. 1. Two northern pintails were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on Jan. 2.
An American coot was seen on Lake Winnisquam at the mouth of Winnipesauke River in Laconia on Jan. 2.
Three black vultures were seen at Colcord Pond Drive in Exeter on Jan. 2, and four were seen soaring over Westmoreland on the 1st. A few turkey vultures have been seen during the past week.
A northern shrike was seen at the corner of Ossipee Mountain Road and Bodge Hill Road in Ossipee on Jan. 1, and one was seen in fields along River Road in Milford on Dec. 31.
A flock of 40 bohemian waxwings was seen in Gorham on Dec. 31.
Two common redpolls were seen at Burleigh Farm in Holderness on Dec. 31.
A flock of 12 pine grosbeaks was seen at the Bronson Hill Conservation Area North in Sugar Hill on Jan. 1, and a flock of six was seen in Rochester on the 2nd.
A flock of 16 evening grosbeaks was seen in Errol on Jan. 1; a flock of 10 was seen in Alton on Dec. 29; three were seen at the Bronson Hill Conservation Area North in Sugar Hill on Jan. 1; and one was seen in Farmington on the 27th.
A flock of 12 red crossbills was reported from the area of Old City Trail where it crosses Wildlife Pond on Beaver Brook Association land in Hollis on Dec. 30.
A flock of 11 white-winged crossbills was reported from the Loon Center at the Markus Wildlife Sanctuary in Moultonborough on Dec. 31.
A red-headed woodpecker was reported from Whipple Hill Road in Richmond on Dec. 30.
Several yellow-bellied sapsuckers and Northern flickers were reported from multiple locations during the past week.
A Lapland longspur was reported from Hampton Beach State Park on Dec. 30, and 20 snow buntings were seen there on January 1st.
A fox sparrow was seen in pittsfield, a white-crowned sparrow was seen in Stratham, a Lincoln’s sparrow was seen in Stratham, and 14 Savannah sparrows were seen in Stratham, all on Jan. 1. Another fox sparrow, and a swamp sparrow were seen in Hollis on the 2nd. A chipping sparrow was seen in Conway on Dec. 27, and one was seen in Rochester on the 31st.
Three rusty blackbirds were seen at Lackie Farm in Bath on Jan. 2, and one was seen in Manchester on the 1st.
A palm warbler was seen in Portsmouth City Park, and a common yellowthroat was reported from the Center Harbor Sewage Lagoons, both on Dec. 31.
An American bittern continues to be seen in Hampton Marsh and was last reported on Jan. 1.
Two fish crows were reported from Seabrook Marsh on Dec. 31, and 10 were reported from Manchester on the 29th.
Two American pipits were seen at Rye Harbor State Park on Jan. 2.
A ruby-crowned kinglet was seen in Hancock on Dec. 29.
Three marsh wrens were reported from the Hinsdale Setbacks on the Connecticut River on Dec. 30.
A Carolina wren was reported from Gorham on Jan. 1.
Two hermit thrushes were reported from Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington; one was reported from Antrim; one was reported from Rochester; and one was reported from Durham, all on Jan. 1.
A gray catbird was seen in Center Barnstead on Dec. 27, and 1 was seen at the Portsmouth Country Club on the 30th.
.
