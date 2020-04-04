This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 30.
During the coronavirus outbreak NH Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A pink-footed goose was found among a flock of Canada geese at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on March 21. It has been seen in the pond and in the grassy section of the adjacent cornfield repeatedly since then, and was last reported from there on the 30th. A snow goose has also been seen there on several days. The best viewing is from Commercial Street along the edge of the pond. Please do not walk in the field as this is likely to cause the geese to leave. A spotting scope is recommended. The bird has also been seen in the cornfields behind the Post Office on Loudon Road, and in the cornfields on West Portsmouth Street.
A flock of 34 snow geese was seen over farm fields in Gilford on March 27, and a flock of 10 snow geese was seen in fields at Moulton Farm in Moultonborough on the 30th.
A red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on March 28. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle.
Another red-headed woodpecker was photographed at a private residence adjacent to White Pine Swamp in Merrimack on the 28th, and yet another was photographed at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown on the 27th.
A Northern shrike was seen at Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham on March 26, and one was seen at Ossipee Mountain Road in Moultonborough on the 29th.
A lesser scaup and three gadwalls were seen on Turtle Pond in Concord on March 27, and three more gadwalls were seen at Grant Brook in Lyme on the 27th.
A Northern pintail was seen in New London on March 28. A pair of Northern pintail and a pair of American wigeon were seen together on the Mascoma River where it flows into Mascoma Lake on March 30.
A horned grebe and 12 buffleheads were seen on the Connecticut River near Hanover, and visible from Kilowatt Park in Vermont, on March 27.
The over-wintering semipalmated plover was seen again in Rye on March 27.
Four Wilson’s snipe were seen at Moore Fields on Route 155A in Durham on March 29.
A sora and two Virginia rails were reported from World End Pond in Salem on March 28.
Three great egrets were seen in coastal Rye on March 28.
Seventeen white-winged crossbills and two red crossbills were seen along Route 302 in Crawford Notch in the White Mountains on March 24. Two white-winged crossbills and a red crossbill were seen along Mountain Road in Newbury on the 27th. Single red crossbills were also reported from Stoddard, Springfield, and Lincoln during the past week.
Six American pipits were seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on March 29.
Two snow buntings were seen at Eel Pond in Rye on the 27th.
Single pine warblers were reported from Nashua and Atkinson during the past week.
An over-wintering Baltimore oriole was seen again along Landing Road in Hampton on March 27.
A vesper sparrow was seen at the Concord Airport on March 27.
A flock of 15 turkey vultures was seen in Lancaster on March 27.
Other species of seasonal note that were reported during the past week included: osprey, American kestrel, Merlin, turkey vulture, killdeer, fish crow, Eastern phoebe, tree swallow, hermit thrush, gray catbird, ruby-crowned kinglet, winter wren, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, field sparrow, fox sparrow, Savannah sparrow, rusty blackbird, and Eastern meadowlark.
