This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Tuesday, Sept. 8.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A hooded warbler was reported from the John Hay National Wildlife Refuge in Newbury on Sept. 4; a Kentucky warbler was reported from Silver Lake in Madison on the 4th; and a yellow-breasted chat was reported from Portsmouth on the 6th.
A Connecticut warbler was seen at Thorne Pond in Bartlett on Sept. 3, and one was seen at the Powder Mill Pond Wildlife Management Area in Greenfield on Sept. 5.
Two Mississippi kites were reported from Stratham on Sept. 4, and one was seen in Durham on the 5th.
A family of up to six red-headed woodpeckers (two broods) continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park and were lasted reported there on Sept. 6.
Two lesser black-backed gulls and a Baird’s sandpiper continued to be reported from the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant during the past week.
The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on weekdays only. If you visit, you must be out of the plant by 2:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Park in an assigned space, and do not drive on the dikes or block the roads. Be aware of on-going construction and do not obstruct any workers. Due to Covid-19, you do not need to check-in. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
There was an unconfirmed report of two Baird’s sandpipers on the shore in Hampton on Sept. 2, and possibly another seen there on the 3rd.
A white-rumped sandpiper was seen at Surrey Lane marsh in Durham on Sept. 7, as well as a possible stilt sandpiper seen there on the 3rd.
A Western sandpiper was seen in coastal Hampton on Sept. 3, and two were reported from there on the 7th.
Two little blue herons were reported from the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on Sept. 4, and two were seen at Meadow Pond in Hampton on the 3rd.
A tricolored heron was seen in coastal Hampton several times during the past week, and was last reported on Sept. 6.
Twenty-two yellow-crowned night-herons were seen off of Island Path in Hampton Marsh on Sept. 6.
A red-necked grebe was seen on Wilson’s Pond in Swanzey on Sept. 3.
Numerous red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat. A few white-winged crossbills have also been reported.
Common nighthawks have been reported migrating south from several locations during the past week with a high count of over 2,200 in Concord on Aug. 31.
A flock of 50 turkey vultures was seen in the Hanover area on Sept. 1.
Raptor migration monitoring for the fall-season has begun and observers have already counted over 200 raptors in Peterborough, and over 100 in Concord.
