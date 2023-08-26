This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 21.
A Wilson’s phalarope was seen at Marsh Road Pond in Rye on Aug. 18.
Three whimbrels and a stilt sandpiper were seen in coastal Hampton on Aug. 19.
Two American oystercatchers continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A female king eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park. It was last reported on Aug. 19.
A red-necked grebe was seen at Basin Pond in Chatham on Aug. 17.
Three little blue herons were seen in Parsons Creek Saltmarsh in Rye, and one was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham, all on Aug. 19.
Four yellow-crowned night-herons were seen from Island Path in coastal Hampton on Aug. 15.
A sandhill crane was seen in fields at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on Aug. 16.
A Mississippi kite was reported from Stratham on Aug. 16.
Two black vultures were seen in Westmoreland on Aug. 14.
A lark sparrow was seen at Surry Mountain Lake on Aug. 20 and 21.
A hooded warbler was seen at a private residence along Range Road in Sandwich on Aug. 19.
Red crossbill sightings continued to increase from scattered statewide locations, and white-winged crossbills have mainly been reported from northern locations, all during the past week.
A Philadelphia vireo was reported from Littleton on Aug. 15.
Five bank swallows were seen at the Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 19, and two were seen along with a purple martin at Bobolink Farm in Hancock on the 20th.
Twenty-four Cape May warblers were counted at the Freedom Town Forest on Aug. 17, and one was seen at the Sunapee Waste Water Treatment Plant on Aug. 19.
Common nighthawk southbound migration is underway and 861 were tallied flying over Concord on the evening of Aug. 20.
A nighthawk watch, led by a New Hampshire Audubon volunteer, is held in Concord on the roof of the Capitol Commons Parking Garage on Storrs Street every evening (except in bad weather) from mid-August into the first week of September. Numbers of migrating nighthawks are tallied from 5:30 to about 7:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome.