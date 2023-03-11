This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 6.
A greater white-fronted goose was seen at North Mill Pond in Portsmouth on Feb. 28.
A male Eurasian wigeon and five redheads were seen on Great Bay from the Osprey Cove trail to Brackett’s Point in Greenland on March 5.
At least one male Barrow’s goldeneye continues to be seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester and was last reported on March 3. A female Barrow’s goldeneye was seen in Hampton Harbor on March 5.
A northern pintail was seen at Eager Island in Laconia on Feb. 27.
A lesser scaup was seen on Lake Winnisquam in Laconia on March 5.
A pair of green-winged teal was seen at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton, and a male green-winged teal was seen at the Suncook River Reservoir in Allenstown, all on March 1.
A female king eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park and sometimes as far south as Pulpit Rocks in Rye, where it was last reported on March 5.
Two common eiders were seen on the Bellamy River in Dover on March 5.
A few razorbills and black guillemots were seen along the coast during the past week.
A lesser black-backed gull, a glaucous gull, and six Iceland gulls were seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant during the past week. The facility is not open on weekends and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Park in one of the designated spots at the administrative building and walk in. Do not drive on the dikes, or block access, and be out of the area by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask you to leave. The Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant are always open during daylight hours.
A snowy owl was seen perched on a rooftop on the Seabrook side of the Hampton Harbor channel on March 5. It was most easily seen from the south end of Hampton Beach State Park.
A rough-legged hawk was seen in Hampton Marsh on March 3.
An osprey was seen flying over Hampton Marsh on March 3, and an American kestrel was seen in Lebanon on March 5.
A northern shrike was seen at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington from the William Furber Ferry Way Trail. The bird has been seen inside the former weapons storage area (surrounded by chain-link fence and closed to the public) – a scope may be needed to get a good view. It was last reported on March 5th.
An adult red-headed woodpecker was seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Somersworth on March 4.
A few northern flickers, red-bellied woodpeckers, and yellow-bellied sapsuckers were seen during the past week.
A western tanager was found foraging on fruiting trees, shrubs, and vines along Ocean Road, west of Route 33, in Greenland on Dec. 17 and has continued to be seen there. It was last reported on March 1. Park at McDonald’s and walk on the road. Please stay off of private land, and respect privacy.
The mountain bluebird previously found at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington earlier in the winter has been seen again from the William Furber Ferry Way Trail. The bird has been seen inside the former weapons storage area (surrounded by chain-link fence and closed to the public) — a scope may be needed to get a good view. It may also be associating with a flock of about 25 Eastern bluebirds, and could be seen farther along the trail near a wetland thicket and creek adjacent to a field. It was last reported on March 3. There is no public access off of the designated trails.
Single hermit thrush sightings were reported from Enfield, Concord, and Newington during the past week.
Flocks of bohemian waxwings, and pine grosbeaks and have been reported from scattered locations during the past few weeks. Look for them in fruit trees.
A flock of 20 pine grosbeaks was seen on the driveway to Five Sigma Farm in Sullivan on March 4.
Flocks of evening grosbeaks have been reported from scattered locations during the past few weeks. They like feeding on platforms and on the ground and are attracted to sunflower seeds.
A few common redpolls were seen in Waterville Valley during the past week.
A red crossbill was reported from Bartlett on March 5.
Two American pipits continue to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and were last reported on March 5.
A Lapland longspur, 120 snow buntings, and 130 horned larks were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on March 5.
A fox sparrow continues in Pittsfield and was last reported on March 3.
A Savannah sparrow was seen in coastal Rye, and eight were seen in Stratham, all during the past week.
A swamp sparrow and a yellow-rumped warbler were seen at Adam’s Point in Durham on March 5.
An eastern towhee was seen in Marlborough on Feb. 28.
A ruby-crowned kinglet was seen in Rochester; one was seen in Manchester; and one was seen in Merrimack, all during the past week.
A winter wren was reported from Manchester on March 1.
Single killdeers were seen in Langdon, Durham, and Rye during the past week.
A few fish crows were reported from Portsmouth, Exeter, and Hampton during the past week.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.