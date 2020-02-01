This is New Hampshire Audubon's Rare Bird Alert for Monday, January 27th,

2020.

A SNOWY OWL was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on January 23rd and 25th.

A male BULLOCK’S ORIOLE has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private

residence in Stratham, and was last reported on January 25th. Another ORIOLE

was seen in Hampton on the 21st, but it is unknown if it was a BULLOCK’S or

a BALTIMORE.

A WESTERN TANAGER continues to be seen at a private residence in Plaistow

and was last reported near there on January 20th.

An immature RED-HEADED WOODPECKER was discovered along North River Road near

Burley Farm in Epping on October 5th, and was last reported on January 27th.

To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead located north of Burley Farm

on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest

overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle. Another immature

RED-HEADED WOODPECKER was seen along Wednesday Hill Road in Durham on the

14th.

A DICKCISSEL continues to be seen with a flock of HOUSE SPARROWS in the

bushes near the fence between #5 and #7 at the River's Edge Estates on

Longmeadow Drive in Concord and was last reported on January 21st.

A NORTHERN SHRIKE was seen near the junction of Washington and Fowler

Streets in Penacook on January 25th.

4 BARROW’S GOLDENEYES were seen north of Stark Landing on the Merrimack

River in Manchester on January 21st, and 3 were seen on the 23rd. These

birds have been seen as far north as the Notre Dame Bridge, and they are

usually seen with COMMON GOLDENEYES. Another BARROW’S GOLDENEYE was seen at

Opechee Bay in Laconia on January 26th and 27th, and a hybrid COMMON/BARROW’S

GOLDENEYE was seen on Great Bay on the 25th.

2 GADWALL were seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham on January 26th, and a

NORTHERN PINTAIL was seen along Garland Road in Rye on the 25th.

A WOOD DUCK was seen in a wetland along the west side of Red Hill Road in

Moultonborough on January 26th, and a RING-NECKED DUCK was seen in the

Spicket River in Salem on the 27th.

A SNOW GOOSE was seen at Parson’s Creek salt marsh west of Route 1A and

Wallis Sands beach in Rye on January 25th.

A BLACK-CROWNED NIGHT-HERON was seen at North Mill Pond in Portsmouth on

January 26th.

A SEMIPALMATED PLOVER continues to be seen sporadically at Ragged Neck in

Rye, and was last reported on January 25th. A BLACK-BELLIED PLOVER was seen

at Hampton Harbor on the 25th and 26th.

At least 3 THICK-BILLED MURRES, 5 DOVEKIES, 2 RAZORBILLS, and a BLACK

GUILLEMOT were seen along the coast on January 25th.

Birders on an offshore boat trip in New Hampshire and Massachusetts waters

on January 23rd reported 2 ATLANTIC PUFFINS, 2 THICK-BILLED MURRES, 12

COMMON MURRES, several RAZORBILLS, over 700 DOVEKIES, several BLACK

GUILLEMOTS, a LESSER BLACK-BACKED GULL, 3 ICELAND GULLS, a GLAUCOUS GULL,

and 100 BLACK-LEGGED KITTIWAKES.

A GLAUCOUS GULL was seen in Seabrook near Hampton Harbor on January 25th.

6 RED CROSSBILLS were seen in Gilmanton Iron Works on January 25th. Several

WHITE-WINGED CROSSBILLS and RED CROSSBILLS were reported from Coos County

during the past week.

2 LAPLAND LONGSPURS were seen at 14 Pinnacle View Lane in Walpole, and 2

were seen at Hampton Beach State Park, all on January 25th.

2 FISH CROWS were reported from near Hampton Marsh on January 25th, and

several were reported from Salem during the past week.

12 TURKEY VULTURES were seen in Exeter on January 25th.

2 BLACK-BACKED WOODPECKERS were seen in Errol on January 23rd.

An OVENBIRD was photographed in Barnstead on January 21st. 2 PINE WARBLERS

were seen in Exeter on the 25th, and 1 was seen in Kingston on the 23rd.

Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week

included: AMERICAN KESTREL, RED-SHOULDERED HAWK, TURKEY VULTURE, BELTED

KINGFISHER, HERMIT THRUSH, GRAY CATBIRD, WINTER WREN, RUBY-CROWNED KINGLET,

YELLOW-RUMPED WARBLER, EASTERN TOWHEE, SONG SPARROW, CHIPPING SPARROW, FOX

SPARROW, FIELD SPARROW, SWAMP SPARROW, SAVANNAH SPARROW, RED-WINGED

BLACKBIRD, YELLOW-BELLIED SAPSUCKER, and NORTHERN FLICKER.

