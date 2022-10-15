This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 10.
A greater white-fronted goose and a Virginia rail were seen at Lily Pond in Piermont on Oct. 7.
A redhead was seen at Akers Pond in Errol on Oct. 6 and 7.
A gadwall was seen in Cherry Pond at the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on Oct. 8, and a black scoter was seen there on the 3rd.
A pair of American wigeon were seen on Lake Winnipesauke in Center Harbor, and a female was seen in Horseshoe Pond in Concord, all on Oct. 9.
Twelve ruddy ducks and seven blue-winged teal were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Plant on Oct. 10. There is no vehicle access. Park outside the gate and walk-in only.
A female king eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on Oct. 10.
Two sandhill cranes were seen east of Route 156 and south of Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham on Oct. 3.
A black-crowned night-heron and three possible Bicknell’s thrushes were all heard at the Copps Pond Wildlife Management Area at dawn on Oct. 8.
Three glossy ibis were seen flying over coastal Rye on Oct. 3.
Three American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals on Oct. 10.
A Hudsonian godwit was seen in Hampton Marsh on Oct. 9.
Three American golden-plovers continued to be seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis during the past week, and were last reported on Oct. 7. Also, four American golden-plovers continued to be seen at Pease International Trade Port during the past week and were last reported on the 10th.
Two pectoral sandpipers were seen at the Unsworth Preserve in Moultonborough on Oct. 9, and one was seen along the Winnipesauke River in Tilton on the 6th.
A western sandpiper was seen on the coast just south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 6.
A few lingering least sandpipers were reported from the coastal region during the past week.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at the farm fields along Route 155A in Durham, and one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, both on Oct. 8.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Goss Farm in Rye on Oct. 6; one was seen at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Peterborough on the 4th; and one was reported from a private residence in Manchester on the 10th.
A lark sparrow was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 8, 9 and 10.
A dickcissel was seen at the intersection of Church Road and Route 1A in Rye on Oct. 9; one was seen at Beddell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on the 8th; and one was seen at the Birch Street Community Gardens in Concord on the 7th.
A flock of eight red crossbills was reported from Beaver Book Association property in Hollis on Oct. 4, and a flock of 11 was seen in Rindge on the 9th.
A gray-cheeked thrush was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 4.
Migrants are on the move and there have been several reports during the past week of: black-billed cuckoo, barn swallow, black-and-white warbler, Tennessee warbler, magnolia warbler, bay-breasted warbler, yellow warbler, chestnut-sided warbler, northern parula, American redstart, vesper sparrow, fox sparrow, rose-breasted grosbeak, and wood thrush. A ruby-throated hummingbird was seen in Hampton on Oct. 6.
There was an unconfirmed report of an olive-sided flycatcher from Belknap Mountain in Gilford on Oct. 8.
A flock of 50 American pipits was seen at the farm fields along Route 155A in Durham on Oct. 8.
A golden eagle was seen soaring overhead at Moore Fields along Route 155A in Durham on Oct. 8.
Hawk migration observation is continuing and observers have counted over 11,211 raptors (mainly broad-winged hawks) from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
