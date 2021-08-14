This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 9.
A black-bellied whistling-duck was seen at the Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Aug. 8 and 9.
Two black-bellied whistling-ducks were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 9. Access on foot only. Park in the main parking lot and walk in. A ruddy duck was seen here on Aug. 7.
An American coot was seen at World End Pond in Salem on Aug. 3.
Mississippi kites continue to be seen in Durham, Newmarket, Greenland, and Stratham, where they have nested in past years.
Least bitterns continue to be seen in the Cranberry Pond wetlands located behind the Price Chopper shopping center on Route 12A in West Lebanon and 1 was last reported on Aug. 7. A least bittern was reported from World End Pond in Salem on Aug. 3.
An immature little blue heron was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Aug. 4 and 6.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen in Hampton Marsh on Aug. 7, and one was seen at the Parson’s Creek salt marsh in Rye on Aug. 8.
Two great egrets were seen near Lake Sunapee; one was seen near Springfield; and one was reported from Bradford, all during the past week.
Two American oystercatchers and a great cormorant were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week by field biologists working for the Shoals Marine Lab Tern Conservation Program.
There were confirmed sightings of a Wilson’s phalarope in a flooded puddle located along Route 101 in Keene on Aug. 4 and 5.
A buff-breasted sandpiper and a sanderling were seen in the wet fields off of Krif Road in Keene on Aug. 8 and 9. Several Semipalmated plovers, semipalmated sandpipers, and least sandpipers were also present.
Two short-billed dowitchers were seen on the coast in Hampton on Aug. 4, and one was seen there on the 9th.
A pectoral sandpiper and a ruddy turnstone were reported from the coast on Aug. 7.
Three purple sandpipers were seen along the coast at Rye Ledge on Aug. 9.
A juvenile-plumaged red-headed woodpecker was seen near 589 Morrill Street in Gilford on Aug. 6.
A black-backed woodpecker was reported from Mud Pond at Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on Aug. 8.
Two grasshopper sparrows were reported from the Concord Airport on Aug. 5, and one was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on the 7th.
A Louisiana waterthrush was seen was seen at the Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Aug. 4.
Three common nighthawks were reported from Dodge Pond in Lyman on Aug. 8 – southbound migration will be starting soon.
