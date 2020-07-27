This is New Hampshire Audubon's Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 27th, 2020.
During the Corona virus outbreak NH Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding
safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state
and federal authorities.
2 AMERICAN OYSTERCATCHERS were seen at the Isles of Shoals on July 25th.
A LONG-BILLED DOWITCHER was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July
22nd, but has not been relocated.
2 STILT SANDPIPERS were seen at Hampton Marsh on July 21st, and single STILT
SANDPIPERS were seen on the coast on the 22nd and 23rd.
A SEMIPALMATED SANDPIPER was seen in Orford on July 23rd, and a LEAST
SANDPIPER was seen in Lyme on the 26th.
A few pairs of PIPING PLOVERS and LEAST TERNS are nesting at Hampton Beach
State Park. Please tread carefully and respect these nesting and foraging
birds. Young PIPING PLOVERS leave the nest right after hatching, are tiny
and difficult to see, and can be easily injured or killed by an errant
footstep, beach ball, or Frisbee.
Up to 4 LEAST BITTERNS continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located
behind the Price Chopper and the Walmart garden center in West Lebanon, and
they were last reported on July 25th. A SORA continues to be heard here as
well.
An immature LITTLE BLUE HERON was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on
July 16th and was last reported on the 24th. Another immature LITTLE BLUE
HERON was reported from Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro on the 23rd.
A SUMMER TANAGER was seen at a private residence in Hooksett on July 20th.
An ACADIAN FLYCATCHER continues to be seen and heard at the marsh on Gile
Road near the junction with Route 152 in Lee and was last reported on July
26th.
2 BLACK VULTURES were seen soaring over Woodward Road in Westmoreland on
July 26th.
MISSISSIPPI KITES continued to be reported from Durham, Newmarket, Stratham,
and Greenland, all during the past week. They have been successfully nesting
in several of these towns for a number of years. There was an unconfirmed
report of a SWALLOW-TAILED KITE seen by an experienced observer from Deer
Meadow Road in Webster on July 24th.
A family of 4 RED-HEADED WOODPECKERS continues to be seen at Bear Brook
State Park and was last reported on July 16th.
RED CROSSBILLS continue to be reported from appropriate habitat with high
counts of 14 at the Lancy Brook wetlands in Brookline on July 26th, 10 at
Gile Road marsh in Lee on the 24th, and 10 at Mount Monadnock on the 25th.
17 PURPLE MARTINS were reported from along the coast on July 24th.
Several YELLOW-BILLED CUCKOOS and BLACK-BILLED CUCKOOS were again reported
during the past week – a good year for them.
A flock of about 30 DOUBLE-CRESTED CORMORANTS was seen roosting at Lake
Winnipesaukee on July 23rd.
A birder on a whale-watch reported seeing a SANDERLING landing on the back
of a resting whale.
New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert is sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank.
This message is also available by phone recording: call (603) 224-9909 and
press 4 as directed or ask to be transferred. If you have seen any
interesting birds recently, you can leave a message at the end of the
recording or send your sightings to the RBA via e-mail at:
birdsetc@nhaudubon.org. Please put either "bird sighting" or "Rare Bird
Alert" in the subject line and be sure to include your mailing address and
phone number. The RBA is also available on-line at the New Hampshire Audubon
web site, www.nhaudubon.org