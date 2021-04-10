This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 5.
A swallow-tailed kite was photographed in Antrim on March 31.
A golden eagle was seen flying at Mud Pond in the Peterson State Wildlife Management Area in Dublin on March 29.
A snowy owl was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on April 2.
A sandhill crane was reported from Hoit Marsh in Concord on March 30; four were seen flying over Concord on the 31st; and two were seen in Monroe on April 3.
Single black vultures were reported from Swanzey, Stoddard, Exeter and Durham during the past week.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road in Keene, and was last reported on March 30, and one continues to be seen along Old Concord Road in Henniker, and was last reported on April 2. A pair of red-headed woodpeckers was seen at Bear Brook State Park on April 4.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen on the Androscoggin River in Berlin, and a Bonaparte’s gull was seen on the Connecticut River in the Upper Valley, both on April 1 and 2.
Two common murres were seen from a boat offshore on March 30.
A Barrow’s goldeneye was seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol on April 1, and one was seen on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on March 29.
Two northern shovelers were seen in Groveton on April 3, and five were seen in Exeter on March 31.
Five piping plovers were reported at the coast on April 2.
Two greater yellowlegs were seen in Rye on March 31, and one was seen in Hampton on April 3.
Several flocks of Wilson’s snipes were seen in Rockingham county during the past week.
An American bittern was seen in Stoddard on March 30, and at least four great egrets were seen along the coast during the past week.
A few double-crested cormorants were seen in the Connecticut River and Merrimack River valleys during the past week.
A red-throated loon was seen in Great Bay from Adams Point in Durham on April 4.
Several pied-billed grebes were seen during the past week.
Eight bohemian waxwings were seen in South Sutton on March 31.
Recent white-winged crossbills sightings included 12 in Swanzey and eight in Laconia, all during the past week. Recent red crossbill sightings included 20 in Swanzey, 15 in Concord, 11 in Rye, and 10 in Keene, all during the past week.
A hoary redpoll was reported from Glen on March 30 and 31.
Two snow buntings were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on April 3.
A flock of eight American pipits was seen in Durham on March 30.
A Louisiana waterthrush was reported from Epping on April 3; one was reported from Deerfield on the 3rd; and one was reported from Londonderry on the 4th.
About 20 palm warblers and a few yellow-rumped warblers and pine warblers were seen, mainly in southern New Hampshire, during the past week.
An ovenbird that overwintered in Portsmouth was still present on April 1.
Six northern rough-winged swallows were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on April 1, and single birds were reported from Swanzey, Durham, and Epping on the 4th.
A cliff swallow was seen in Rye on April 2, and a barn swallow was seen in Swanzey on March 31.
Many tree swallows have been reported during the past week.
Ruby-crowned kinglets were reported from Lyme, New London and Newfields during the past week.
A house wren was reported from Errol on March 31.
A gray catbird was seen in Concord and one was seen in Pittsfield both at the end of March, and a brown thrasher was seen in Rye on April 2.
Two rusty blackbirds were reported from the Keene area on April 4.
